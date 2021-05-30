Changes in the technology environment and acquisitions may facilitate PE trading





As India’s private-equity industry continues to mature, the country will see more and more buyout deals. This trend has steadily increased in the last few years.

The market was not mature when we opened our office in India. Only 5-6% of transactions are acquisitions, and today almost 50% are late-term management transactions. This only increases over time. It’s a natural advancement of the market. And PE companies are much more confident about India. ” Uzaf Byjar, senior partner of Apollo Global Management, a major US alternative asset investment firm and head of private equity in India, said.

Byjar said at the Mint India Investment Summit that there are many factors that have acted as catalysts for buyout growth in India. Bankruptcy and the Bankruptcy Code take promoters more seriously about debt. Covid will also be the primary catalyst for the acquisition. This has allowed businesses and promoters to reassess where they want to go, “says Baijar.

Buyouts continue to grow and become more dominant in the Indian dealmaking situation, but another major trend shaping PE dealmaking is technology-driven turmoil. Although covid has caused a great deal of turmoil in the Indian economy, it has also served as a tailwind for digital and tech-enabled businesses, setting a major standard for private equity companies looking to bet on the next high-growth company. .. In India.

If you look at companies like digital economy, consumer technology, and software as a service (SaaS), there are a lot of risk capital involved. And that will change the outlook for what the economy will look like, “said Shashank Singh, partner of global private-equity fund Apax Partners and head of the Indian office. Over the last two decades, our predictions are that it will continue to grow significantly, “Shin added.

Going forward, PE investors will be increasingly focused on investing in businesses that are adopting technology to gain market share as well as maintain relevance. We are witnessing a fundamental shift in consumption patterns. This is being accelerated by collaborative and disruptive innovation, which has the potential to replace existing companies, increase efficiency and gain market share. Companies need to not only enjoy the benefits of these trends, but also pursue digital transformation to keep pace with their competitors, “said India, a partner and MD of Asia-focused investment firm PAG. Nikhils Riva Stava, Head of Private Equity, said.

As new technologies emerge and transform the industry, investing in traditional players is actually more risky than we value, “he added.

Regulatory changes will also create new opportunities for investors in the technology sector.

There are a series of opportunities created as a result of regulatory changes. The IBC system is evolving. There is a great impetus for localization. Payment systems are evolving and data privacy laws will be introduced, “said Harsh Pais, a partner at law firm Trilegal.

According to Renuka Ramnath, founder of domestic PE company Multiples Alternative Asset Management, pandemics are a source of serious concern, but investors will not hesitate to invest in India. There is no reason to slow down your investment. Over the next five years, we expect $ 25-30 billion of private equity to be brought into the country and grow after that. “

Subscribe to the Mint newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download the app now!

topic

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos