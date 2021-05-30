This $ 700 off Dell XPS 13 deal is one of the highest sales of Memorial Day laptops this year.





Thanks to the annual sales of Dell Memorial Day laptops, we’ve found what needs to be one of the most powerful Dell XPS 13 deals we’ve ever seen this year. The new Dell XPS 13 cost just $ 799.99 ($ ​​1,499).

Aside from the $ 700 discount, the great thing about this Memorial Day laptop sale is that you rarely get a 4k display and a 10th generation Core i5 processor (relatively) cheaper on the latest models. is. The Dell XPS 13 trading itself is not uncommon, but Dell is a modern machine that features an edge-to-edge design that’s almost bezless, and doesn’t tend to offer such big discounts.

As mentioned earlier, this is the 10th generation Intel Core i5 specification, which also has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD. These are the kind of “baseline” specs found in these ultrabooks, but they’re still pretty fast for most applications and should continue for years to come.

Their specs are fine, but the show’s star here is definitely a stunning 4K display. With a 13.3 inch form factor, you can even pack 500 knits of brightness here with just one ton of pixels. In context, this is a level of brightness that is comparable only to the most premium desktop monitors.

So if you’re looking for a machine that works great and looks great, this discounted XPS 13 deal from the Dell Memorial Day sale is for you. Alternatively, you can visit Memorial Day’s main sales page to see what other retailers are offering today. There is also a page on the best sale of this week’s Memorial Day laptops.

Outside the United States? Find the best Dell XPS deals in your area right below.

New Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop: $ 1,499.99 $ 799.99, DellSave $ 700-This XPS 13 is Dell’s latest design with a gorgeous bezelless 4K display and an all-aluminum chassis. Inside, it’s also a pretty powerful 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of SSD, making it a very powerful ultrabook. If you want something that looks good, is easy to carry, and has enough power, this is a great buy.View transaction

