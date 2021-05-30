How to display product ratings in Google Ads





I was looking for an adjustable dumbbell set for my gym at home. I googled and saw these ads.

For over $ 299.99, dumbbells aren’t cheap. And, given the high demand, forget to find the selling price. But I couldn’t help but notice the yellow-rated stars of the two advertisers. Stars have a visually strong contrast with other search results. In addition, Bowflex, which has an average 4.5-star “9K +” rating, seems to be the leading provider.

How did Bowflex show these valuable rating stars in ads?

I will explain in this post.

Shopping and search

For clarity, the above ratings are from shopping ads. Ratings are not the same as regular text ads. The seller rating for a text ad looks like this:

Text ad sellers are evaluated automatically. Google will display them to advertisers such as:

Over 100 ratings from advertiser countries over the last 12 months. Ratings can be obtained from partners such as Google Customer Reviews or Trustpilot. It has an average rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars. Match the URL displayed in your ad with the rating URL.

Google provides an easy way to check the number of reviews for your domain. Go to https://www.google.com/shopping/ratings/account/lookup?q={yourwebsite} and insert the queried URL into “{yourwebsite}”. The screenshots below show the results of Cabela’s.com, an outdoor and recreational retailer.

Cabelas.com has 152 reviews on Google, with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. This makes Cabela’s eligible for rating extensions that appear in paid search ads.

Many ads show seller ratings, which advertisers are unaware of. To check, go to your Google Ads account and[広告と拡​​張機能]>[拡張機能]Go to. Scroll to the bottom and[自動拡張機能]Click. The report contains basic performance statistics for automated extensions, including seller ratings, if eligible.

Google shopping

To attach a product rating to your Google Shopping ad, as in the dumbbell example above, visit the Google Merchant Center.On the left[成長]>[プログラムの管理]Go to[製品の評価]Click.

Click Getting Started to go to the Product Evaluation Interest Form.

This form requires information about how to collect and manage reviews, such as your Google Merchant Center account, the number of product ratings you think you have, and the distribution of ratings (1-5 stars).

When you submit the form, Google staff will contact you regarding the following steps.

Is the evaluation useful?

This process is not easy to enable product valuation in Google Shopping. But consider the example of my dumbbells. The biggest differentiator was price. Beyond that, unless you’re a huge national brand like Bowflex, ratings show prospects your credibility. The result is more conversions. It’s worth the time to set.

