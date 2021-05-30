Super Smash Bros., Mario Kart and Splatoon 2 become official esports in Canada and the United States





These Nintendo games, which will become high school esports, will make high school students’ dreams come true around the world.

Thanks to the new partnership between Nintendo and PlayVS, high school will be even more interesting for aspiring gaming athletes. Nintendo’s three most popular online competitive titles will be officially recognized esports at the Canadian and US high school levels. Students from selected schools can participate in Mario Kart, Splatoon 2, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

This new initiative begins on September 20th, starting with Smash Brothers Ultimate and Splatoon 2. The Mario Kart tournament will be added to the roster in early spring 2022. Switch to compete in the Play VS Nintendo League during the current school year.

In addition, 3,000 schools eligible to participate in the contest will receive a copy of Smash Bros. Ultimate or Splatoon 2 and a one-year free subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. This is a great new concept by PlayVS that we previously reported in March to encourage and nurture talent at the high school level.

Nintendo’s Senior Director of Product Marketing, Biltrien, praised the new partnership in a recent press release.

We know that there are many Nintendo fans with incredible gaming talent who are looking for more ways to explore competitive play and participate in tournaments. It’s important to work with community-focused organizations like PlayVS to help Nintendo expand its support for competitive play and allow more players to explore the game in a highly competitive space. The next step. High school students across the country will be able to test their Nintendo Switch game skills and make great memories in a highly competitive environment.

Many young aspiring athletes are interested in entering the world of competitive esports, which is a great way to do it while still in school. PlayVS founder and CEO Delane Parnell said he always wanted to partner with Nintendo. The addition of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a positive sign of the series, which has recently been updated for the first time in more than two years.

It’s also a great initiative on the part of Nintendo by providing system and game titles to schools, especially those that may be in low-income areas. That way, interested people can still compete, but not by the financial difficulties that hinder the purchase of Nintendo Switch. Hopefully, this new partnership will prove to be a long-lasting and successful one.

