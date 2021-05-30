Microsoft teases the next generation of Windows 10





CEO Satya Nadella confirms that Microsoft is working on the next generation of Windows. This next-generation Windows has a new design language codenamed “Sun Valley” internally and is reported to be available later this year.

At the Build 2021 developer conference, CEO Nadella explained that “Windows is implicit” and “more important than ever.” Nadella also emphasized the achievements of Windows and how developers are creating new experiences for 1.3 billion people to work, learn, connect and play.

“Windows has all the developer and collaboration tools in one place. You can choose the hardware you need, it works as one with Linux and Windows, and it has the latest terminals. Soon, Windows We share one of the most important updates. Over the last decade, we have opened up greater financial opportunities for developers and creators. “

Microsoft employees, including Nadella, are self-hosting a preview build of next-generation Windows that will be released to testers in June.

“Today, we offer more opportunities for all Windows developers and welcome all authors looking for the most innovative and new open platform for building, distributing and monetizing applications. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you. “

Sunvalley is a major overhaul of the visual interface.

Internal documentation and job listings describe the Windows 10 feature upgrade as a “reactivate” and “sweep” renewal of the visual interface.

This update, also known as “Version 21H2”, improves File Explorer, Start Menu, Action Center, Taskbar, and other important elements of the OS.

Design improvements

Microsoft plans to update the Sun Valley to improve legacy apps and settings and the latest features in the Windows 8 era.

For example, Microsoft has a pop-up menu ([プロパティ]You can update your existing File Explorer with additional improvements such as Dark Mode Support for Tabs). The company does not replace File Explorer with the latest version. Instead, the goal is to significantly improve the existing Explorer.

Microsoft has also confirmed on Github that it is exploring new design ideas for app buttons, elements, ListViews, buttons, sliders, and more.

Similarly, Microsoft has introduced the Segoe UI Variable to seamlessly scale font outlines from smaller to larger display sizes, including the optical axis. This feature is called “Segoe UI Variable,” and Microsoft states that it’s a revamped take of the classic Segoe.

Greater readability at smaller sizes and significantly improved outlines at display size. Segoe UI Variable dynamically provides great readability in a very small size and is easy to read in different form factors and resolutions by enabling support for new features that provide style in large sizes. Solve the problem.

New animations, gestures

In the Sun Valley update, Microsoft uses WinUI, a new user interface layer that includes the latest controls and styles. WinUI is not a replacement for Fluent Design, it is supposed to improve the overall experience by enabling support for the same UI elements everywhere. (Legacy and Modern).

The Windows 10 Sun Valley update is built on top of Fluent Design. In other words, Fluent Design is never gone.

Microsoft will also enable support for rounded corners, transparent backgrounds, enhanced animations, motion, lighting, and more like Windows 7.

Cloud PC, Android application streaming, etc.

In addition to the Sun Valley Update, Microsoft is also announcing support for cloud PCs and streaming Android apps.

Microsoft is developing a new virtualized Windows PC experience called “Cloud PC”. This allows enterprise customers to run their personal desktops in the cloud and access them remotely using their devices.

Cloud PC is part of the company’s “Windows as a Service” tagline and does not replace existing services. Instead, it’s offered as a paid service for enterprise customers who want to access their Windows PC anytime, anywhere.

As mentioned earlier, reports show that Microsoft is creating an Android subsystem for Windows 10 based on the Windows Subsystem for Linux to enable native support for Android apps. Microsoft is releasing a new developer tool that enables the distribution of Android apps through the Microsoft Store in MSIX packages.

Release date

Windows 10 Sun Valley updates may reach RTM (release-to-manufacture) status in June 2021, but updates will not be generally released until October.

According to reports, Microsoft will host a new event, “What’s next for Windows,” in June, announcing the “new Windows” or the next generation of Windows.

