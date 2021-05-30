Speed ​​of innovation: on the forefoot





The fact that IT departments have been put off in the past year has been unavoidable to a large extent. (Representative image)

By Abhilash Purushothaman

During the first days and weeks of the pandemic, when engineers worked 24 hours a day so that the organization could continue to serve its customers (and often continue to do business). Few would have imagined that they were still working under such intense pressure. More than a year later.

As a result of these rapid digital transformations, IT departments are becoming more complex and technicians need to monitor and manage their ever-expanding IT assets. With the dramatic acceleration of cloud computing initiatives, many engineers are monitoring legacy, hybrid, and cloud technology patchwork to understand vast amounts of data from the entire IT stack.

In a survey conducted by AppDynamics (Agents of Transformation 2021: The Rise of Full-Stack Observability), 84% of Indian technicians responded to a pandemic, adding to the complexity of IT they had never experienced before. Claims that the data noise at the heart of this added complexity is increasing. .. As a result, technicians found themselves standing on their hind legs in a continuous cycle of fire extinguishing efforts to identify and fix problems before they impact customers and businesses. .. They simply don’t understand what is important and where to pay attention. And the consequences were long hours, extreme pressures, and constant worries that mistakes could be expensive.

Back to the Forefoot The fact that IT departments have been pushed to the hind legs over the past year has been unavoidable to a large extent. But now, more than a year after the pandemic, organizations need to find a more sustainable approach to digital transformation. Business leaders need to understand that the current pace of change and turmoil will not reverse in the coming years, even after the pandemic has passed. If anything, the speed of innovation required for competition will accelerate further.

Organizations, as always, find ways to establish a more positive and positive approach to digital transformation, a new era of never-normala defined by rapidly changing changes in cultural norms, social values ​​and behavior. We need to be prepared for what Accenture describes as a decade of.

Importantly, organizations need to ensure that engineers have the tools and insights they need to manage and optimize the performance of their technology in a proactive way. This means full visibility of your entire IT asset and the ability to correlate technology performance with business outcomes in real time.

Moment of Evaluation in IT Even after a year of constant pressure in IT, engineers are very excited about the future as they stick to the rapid promotion of digital transformation.

However, technicians cannot prioritize technology performance fixes based on their potential business impact and reach their full potential. This lack of visibility and insight prevents them from acting as elite engineers and, ultimately, providing the innovation and perfect digital experience that organizations urgently need.

Business leaders and IT leaders should be aware of this warning. Otherwise, you run the risk of wasting all the progress (and investments) you have made to transform your business during a pandemic. With a proactive approach to digital transformation and technology performance, it’s time to end firefighting and stand on the forefront.

The writers are MD (India & Saarc) and CiscoAppDynamics.

