IPad OS 15 Wish List to Improve iPad Quality of Life Without Mac





It’s been a week away from Apple previewing the iPad OS 15 at WWDC and wanted a major software upgrade for the iPad. Not only is iOS 14 less successful than the iPad, but it’s also a huge leap forward for professional iPad Pro users.

I spent the first week with a 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) that had my MacBook Air shut down, and the versatility of using a portable screen as a tablet, laptop, or desktop is really amazing. was. That doesn’t mean the iPad Pro can’t get the job done for me already. The quality of life of performing the same task is not as high on the iPad OS as on macOS. Here’s what I’m paying attention to at WWDC 2021 on June 7th:

Apple has made a big distribution on iOS 14 on the iPhone. For a long time, I used one home screen for my most used apps, and alphabetically organized apps on the second page that were rarely used. iOS 14 introduces widget support on the home screen, the ability to hide app icons and the home screen, and an app library grid that acts as an intelligent and engaging folder system.

The iPad OS default home screen isn’t that sophisticated yet. Your favorite apps and folders can be docked and accessed from within the app, and you can drag any app from Spotlight search using an external keyboard for multitasking, but otherwise the iPad OS 14 is pretty limited. ..

I’m currently working around these restrictions using some sort of proprietary app library folder system in the dock, so I can open any app side by side or put it on top of another. .. The downside is that there is a limit to the number of apps and folders that can fit in the dock. Only the six most commonly used apps fit outside the dock’s folders, which have this number of folders.

My actual home screen, on the other hand, is a featured image with a widget stack that always appears as the left column in landscape mode and needs to be pulled in from portrait orientation. Assume that the iPadOS brings widgets to the entire home screen like iOS, and the app library is displayed as the final home screen.

My preference is to split the home screen into useful widgets and app libraries to eliminate swipes. Since apps can be launched from the home screen or dock and app library, I want to display the app library launcher (similar to launchpad on macOS) in the dock so that the app exists in the dock without a home screen or folder and can continue to be available. thinking about. Multitask without returning to the home screen or requiring an external keyboard.

Audio multitasking

The M1 MacBook Air with MacOS can play message audio and YouTube videos while listening to podcasts and music library audio. If you play a short clip of audio from anywhere on the iPadOS and listen to other apps, the currently playing audio will pause (it may or may not resume when you finish listening to the clip).

This is a trivial annoyance, but it hurts to hit it enough times on the iPad when a MacBook with the same processor doesn’t hit the same obstacle. Even more restricted is recording a podcast in one app while talking to a co-host over the internet in another app. This is a Mac table stakes, not possible with today’s iPad Pro.

Both machines have the same M1 processor. The only difference is the function of the operating system. My current solution is to host the call from the iPhone with a messaging app, listen to the co-host’s audio through headphones, and record from the iPad Pro’s USB-C connected podcasting microphone.

Also, Just Press Record remains active as a floating app that appears on both sides of the screen while viewing articles on the web and browsing show notes in a split-screen environment. This works absolutely (although Im is currently giving up monitoring his audio through a microphone), but it’s more limited and complex than recording a podcast over the internet on a Mac. ..

Display settings

Touch-typing with a software keyboard and writing a long article on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It’s not my favorite typing method at the desk, but it’s absolutely possible and efficient without a hardware keyboard. I love using the iPad Pro as a pure tablet with my own hands.

The Magic Keyboard accessory for iPad Pro adds both a trackpad and a stand to the equation to match the laptop experience for input, selection, and display. This is a great solution for long writing sessions on your iPad Pro when you’re away from your desk.

My most productive environment when I’m at home is my desk with a desktop Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and a 4K 21.5-inch monitor. Multitasking is much more limited in today’s iPad OS, but it will probably be expanded in the future and there is a tedious workaround for now. The strange thing is what happens when the iPad is connected to an external display.

Your MacBook can support multiple modes when connected to an external display. A closed notebook connected to a keyboard and mouse or trackpad can take over the display from a built-in screen that isn’t visible anyway when closed. The open MacBook can treat the external display as an extension of the embedded display, effectively providing an expanded workspace.

Today’s iPad OS has long supported the video output capabilities of apps such as iMovie and Photos, and full video or photos take over the external display while the app’s user interface is displayed on the iPad screen. However, this is not a new feature on the iPad and is only supported for certain photo and video apps.

In all other examples, the external display simply reflects what the iPad is showing. You can reduce the brightness of your iPad, but you can’t completely turn off the iPad screen, which just mirrors the content to an external screen. This isn’t ideal, but if you’re writing an article like you’re reading, use a chair, mouse, and keyboard to be physically comfortable at your desk and display a large display for your 30-year-old eye. I will.

SpaceExplored.com

The iPadOS 15 isn’t really complete and isn’t ready for prime time until later this fall, but Apple needs to know which of these features it plans to work on at the Worldwide Developer Conference on June 7. there is. Follow 9to5Mac for the latest information from now until WWDC Week.

Does the iPad Pro have as easy a quality of life feature as the Mac? Please let us know in the comments.

