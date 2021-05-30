Advanced technology helps drive redemption change





Due to the slow pace of change in traditional reimbursement models, changing patient care paradigms also lag far behind the potential created by innovative technology. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed that, facilitating improved reimbursement by both private and government payers for traditional telemedicine, as well as other technologies that are advancing thinking about patient monitoring and care. Did.

The pandemic accelerated the acceptance of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, but it was laid the foundation before COVID-19. According to McKinsey & Company, US consumer telemedicine adoption has skyrocketed from 11% in 2019 to 46% today. Due to the needs created by the expansion of pandemics and reimbursement of telemedicine services, providers are rapidly expanding their offerings, with the number of patients through telemedicine increasing 50-175 times.

U.S. policy makers may remotely monitor patients and receive care interventions before they worsen, in addition to the surge in telemedicine use by patients covered by both Medicare and commercial health care plans. We also accept reimbursement for additional technology-enhanced methods to identify patients. Prevents complete clinical deterioration. Such an approach not only provides a more convenient way to monitor patients, but also provides the information needed to provide the right patients with the right level of care at the right time. Improve the efficiency of the system and the value of care delivery services. ..

As patients and healthcare providers become accustomed to the combination of traditional approaches to care, telemedicine, and telemedicine monitoring technology, health insurance becomes more convenient, efficient, and more valuable. This is good news for efforts to reduce national health care costs while increasing the level of patient care experience and outcomes.

Innovation promotes care and reduces costs. Telemedicine alone can only begin to address the fundamental challenges of provider shortages and access to care, which changes the paradigm of care in a limited way. Continuous telemedicine monitoring (cRPM) is an important addition to traditional telemedicine sessions for patients with chronic health problems. cRPM continuously monitors vital signs while the patient is at home and alerts the provider if poor health begins to occur frequently before the patient becomes symptomatic. The shared data provides providers early on with the information they need to determine the best treatment for their patients. Value-based redemption: a new standard. In order to fund and keep moving forward with innovations in cRPM and other artificial intelligence-based care delivery, reimbursement models need to be modified in ways that enable and facilitate widespread use of these innovations. The transformation model focuses on prevention. Paradigm shift technology will be a key factor enabling value-based reimbursement and the transition to relevant care models. The ultimate goal is to improve health outcomes and care experiences while saving money by targeting care resources more efficiently.

Conclusion

The future of further adoption of telemedicine and the use of technologies such as cRPM looks bright. These and other innovations are technologies and other care aimed at improving care outcomes while creating more cost-effective solutions to rising health care costs and the resulting finite resources. Become part of the remodeling enabler portfolio. Impact of COVID-19. As we move to a value-based reimbursement model, providers, insurers, and payers can improve results measurable, save lives, and reduce overall medical costs from the convenience of the patient’s home. It requires a positive approach.

The version of this article was originally published by Medical Economics.

To read the full article, go to https://bit.ly/3xaR7Zp.

