Instagram shows more re-shared posts in Palestinian censorship claims

Not this time: Outside OPEC +, oil growth stalls

(Bloomberg)-This time it’s different and may be the most dangerous word in business. Billions of dollars have been lost, betting that history will not repeat itself. As Brent crude approaches $ 70, oil companies are rushing to increase production for the first time in decades, chasing oil prices up. Even in Permian, a prolific shale basin at the heart of the US energy boom, drillers are resisting the traditional boom and bust spending cycle. The oil industry is at stake and Wall Street investors are demanding lower corporate spending. Climate change activists oppose fossil fuels, working on drilling and instead returning more money to shareholders. Exxon Mobil Corp. is a paradigm of this trend after suffering a humiliating defeat in the hands of a small activist. Last week’s dramatic events in the industry only add to what is emerging as an opportunity for OPEC + producers. It gives the Saudi-Russian-led coalition room for maneuver to regain their own production. Cartels may continue to increase supply when they meet on June 1, either because non-OPEC output does not rebound as quickly as expected, or because of concerns based on past experience. Money to investors. Christopher Ailman, Chief Investment Officer of CalSTRS, has been crazy about spending money on drill holes. We saw the company just go through the holes without surviving in the future, unless they changed and adapted. And now they have to do so. It is unlikely that Exxon is alone. The Royal Dutch Shell Plc lost a groundbreaking legal battle last week when a Dutch court ordered a significant reduction in emissions by 2030. According to Bob, much of the industry is afraid of a wave of proceedings elsewhere where western oil majors are a more pressing target than state-owned oil companies, which make up the majority of OPEC’s production. McNally, consultant President of Rapidan Energy Group and former White House official full recovery. Overall, non-OPEC + production will increase by 620,000 barrels per day this year, less than half of the 1.3 million barrels per day declined in 2020. Forecasts for supply growth for the rest of the year are in good agreement with expected increases in demand. , According to the International Energy Agency. After 2021, oil production may increase in a few countries, including the United States, Brazil, Canada and the new oil-producing country Guyana. But production will decline in other regions, from the UK to Colombia, Malaysia and Argentina. Cartels will dominate the market, as non-OPEC + production is lower than global oil demand, executives and traders said. This is the past when oil companies rushed to reinvest in response to rising prices, increased non-OPEC production, and left Saudi Arabia’s minister, led by Abdullah Zizbin Salman, to strike a much more difficult balance. It is a big break with. The lack of growth in non-OPEC + oil production is not well registered in the market. After all, the coronavirus pandemic continues to curb global oil demand. It could be more prominent from later this year to 2022. By then, vaccination campaigns against Covid-19 are likely to bear fruit and the world will need more oil. Expected returns to the Iranian market provide some of that, but there may be a need for more. If that happens, it’s largely up to OPEC to fill the gap. One sign of the difference in this recovery is the number of drillings in the United States. It is increasing gradually, but recovery is slower than after the last oil price crash in 2008-09. Shale companies are sticking to their commitment to return more money to shareholders through dividends. Before the pandemic shale company reused 70-90% of its cash flow for further drilling, it now maintains that indicator at around 50%. As a result, US crude oil production has leveled off at around 11 million barrels per day. After July 2020. Outside the US and Canada, the outlook is even tighter. At the end of April, North America had 523 oil rigs, less than a year ago, almost 40% lower. According to data from Baker Hughes Co., it sounded like a bold call two years ago when Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz predicted that drills, babies and drills would be gone forever earlier this year. .. The minister will meet this week, so he may want to be right. Articles like this are available on bloomberg.com. Subscribe now to get the most trusted business news sources. 2021 Bloomberg LP

