Unedited documentation reveals how Google tricked users into sharing their personal data – BGR





Google has made various privacy improvements to its services and apps over the past few years, but not by its own will. Problems that violate Google’s own privacy have forced Google to rethink some of its practices. Second, Apple’s great interest in security and privacy forced Google to come up with matching features for Android and its apps.

But Google clearly didn’t want users to have that much freedom with respect to certain aspects of privacy. A newly unedited document in the proceedings against Google revealed that search giants made it nearly impossible for users to keep their location data private from Google. Location is one of Google’s most sensitive privacy topics. The company has recently been found to be collecting user data from people who it considers not allowed in its privacy settings.

The Arizona Attorney General sued Google last year over the company’s data collection practices. Some of the documents from the incident have been edited. Business Insider reported last week that a judge ordered not to edit a new section of the document, in response to requests from industry groups Digital Content Next and the News Media Alliance. They argued that it would be in the public interest to know that Google did not use its legal resources to disclose details about data collection practices to the public.

Unedited documents make a lot of effort to allow Google to collect location data, help phone vendors make it possible, and users don’t share their personal location data with Google. It reveals that I had a hard time finding a way to do it.

Former Google Vice President Jack Menzel, who oversees Google Maps, said that the only way Google couldn’t figure out where a user’s home and work was while taking testimony was for the person to set fake addresses in these places. He said it was a deliberate attempt to abandon Google. Jen Chai, Google’s senior product manager for location-based services, didn’t even know how Google’s various privacy settings interact.

These documents also reveal the different methods Google uses to collect user data. This includes Wi-Fi data and third-party apps that are not affiliated with Google. Users may be forced to share certain data in order to use these apps or simply to connect their phone to Wi-Fi.

Here’s one comment from a Google employee about Google getting data from third-party apps:

So is there a way to give a third party app your location instead of Google? This doesn’t sound like what you want to see on the front page of. [New York Times]..

According to the report, Google tested a version of Android that made it easier to find privacy settings. Not surprisingly, users took advantage of them. This was a “problem” for Google, so I fixed it by hiding the settings deep inside the menu.

In addition, Google sought to convince smartphone makers to hide their location “through aggressive misrepresentation and / or fact hiding, suppression, or omission.”

The documentation shows that Google employees have realized that the company is actively collecting data from users, which can be damaging to the business.

“Failure # 2: * I * should be able to get * my * location on * my * phone without sharing that information with Google,” said one employee. “This may be the way Apple eats our lunch,” they added. Apple is “much more likely” to allow users to use location-based apps without getting the same data.

It’s unclear if any of the location data collection techniques detailed in these unedited documents are still in use by Google.

Google has improved location data management in recent Android releases. This is to support Apple’s way of processing location data on the iPhone. Android 12 displays a privacy dashboard that shows all apps that access the user’s location, including Google’s own apps.

But Google isn’t ready to rival Apple’s more aggressive iPhone privacy features. Google’s privacy label will only be published in 2022 at the earliest. Also, Google is unlikely to copy the best iPhone privacy features so far right away, so users can determine if an app can track them among other apps.

Despite Google’s apparent pivot to privacy in recent years, it has pointed out many initiatives that feel like privacy-related marketing tricks rather than real features that completely prevent user tracking. Google’s recent controversial privacy decision concerns Chrome’s new FLoC tracking technology, which replaces third-party cookies.

