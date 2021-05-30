Google FLoC toggles now appear in early versions of Chrome. Here’s how to find this:





This story was first published on April 1, 2021 at 2021/04/01 7:55 am PDT and last updated on May 30, 2021 at 2021/05/30 1:39 pm PDT.

Google’s Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) is part of the Privacy Sandbox. This is a new suite of tools aimed at replacing and improving traditional third-party cookie tracking that enables modern advertising on the web. The company has been working on this for over a year and plans to start using the system this week with a small percentage of Chrome users in the United States and other countries.

FLoC is complex, but simply put, the idea is to replace small files that track cookies, web history and other semi-personal information with a new, more secure and less personalized system. FLoC uses the browser itself to identify a wider range of behaviors and groups of interest, such as “sports fans,” rather than “a single user who clicks on a football highlight video on YouTube.” Because this information is sent to the advertiser, instead of targeting the ad to a specific user in the system, the advertiser tells a wide group that it is sensitive and may actually be a digital signature. Sell ​​ads. Or, the tortured abbreviation definitely means, so flock.

Removing individual cookie files reduces some of the risks and exposures made possible by the Web today. So Google insists anyway. The first test of the new FLoC system is part of the company’s efforts to remove third-party cookie tracking from all Chrome web usage by early 2022. In addition to the United States, some Chrome users from Australia, Brazil, Canada, India and Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and the Philippines will be added.

Google’s efforts to make browsing more private and secure without breaking the advertising infrastructure, which much of the web sounds noble, certainly do not undermine Google’s ongoing struggle for increased regulatory oversight. But not everyone buys it. The Electronic Frontier Foundation, among other things, sees FLoC as just a mask for a new generation of more sophisticated tracking systems that go beyond cookies.

Certainly there are more complex and sometimes more effective ways to track web user behavior without leaving files on your local machine. These “fingerprint” methods are also suitable for identifying specific groups of people. For example, a group of recovering gambling addicts serving ads for gacha games that use tactics like casinos. Encourage spending. Google has promised not to use these alternative tracking methods after removing third-party cookies in Chrome. As part of Chrome’s commitment to reviewing user privacy, Google has launched a new site dedicated to the privacy sandbox.

How to block FLoC tests

Users who manually block third-party cookies in Chrome are not included in the test. If you want to block FLoC immediately on your desktop version of Chrome, go to Chrome’s main settings menu.[プライバシーとセキュリティ],[Cookieとその他のサイトデータ]Click in the order of. Make sure “Block third-party cookies” is selected.

On Android, this process is a little different.[設定]From the menu[サイトの設定]Tap. next,[Cookie]Tap and[サードパーティのCookieをブロックする]Make sure that is selected.

Google says it will add a switch to the Chrome browser to opt out of FLoC and privacy sandbox testing in late April. I’ll update this post when that option becomes available.

Canary new toggle option

Approximately two months after this article was first posted, Google fulfilled its promise to offer manual switching of FLoC … but only in the canary version of Chrome. This means that this option will hit stable versions of browsers and operating systems at the earliest next month.

To see the toggle options, you must first manually toggle the flags chrome: // flags / # privacy-sandbox-settings-2. Set this to “Enabled” and then reboot.Main[設定]Of the menu[プライバシーとセキュリティ]under,[プライバシーサンドボックス]You will see a new option called.

This page shows FLoC switching. It’s set to “off” in my browser, but it may be set to on, depending on whether or not you’re in a test group.

In either case, you can opt in or out of the FLoC system or manually reset the group association (which replaces the cookie). I’ve tested this on my desktop browser and operating system Chrome 93 Canary, so expect the toggle option to appear in the release build in a couple of months.

