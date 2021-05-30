How to get rid of personalized recommendations on Chromecast using Google TV





Chromecasts with Google TV almost always have a very nice new Google TV layout. All apps are in the immediate vicinity, making it easy to browse shows and movies in your favorite genres. You can use the Google Assistant to control programs and movies by voice. This is one of the many reasons why Chromecast with Google TV is one of the best streaming devices, but these recommendations, especially if you don’t like the constant attack of Google TV recommendations on shared devices. The matter may be distorted. Turn off personalized recommendations and enter app-only mode on Google TV.

How to turn on app-only mode on Google TV

On the home screen, go to your profile picture to the left.

[設定]Choose.

[アカウントとサインイン]Choose.

Select your Google account.

Select the app only mode.

[オンにする]Choose.

It will take a second or 10 seconds, but the home screen will reload a much minimalr interface consisting of only the installed apps and 5 sponsored ads.

Services not available in app-only mode

This is a nice looking minimal look and, as far as I like, there are several major reasons to turn off app-only mode within a few hours.

Google Assistant and search function are disabled. Purchased YouTube or Google TV content is not available through the Google TV interface and must be cast from your mobile phone or computer instead. I can’t access my watchlist.

If you’ve never purchased a movie or TV show from Google TV, Google Play, or YouTube, the second rule doesn’t make much sense, but in app-only mode, only other apps are visible and the purchased content is present. You won’t see the actual Google TV app you want to do. This is very abbreviated and makes it very difficult for many years of Google Play / Android users to get around the mode where the usual recommendations are scattered.

The bigger problem is that the Google Assistant wholesale is turned off. So you don’t have to use voice commands to rewind, skip, or launch Moana quickly, and you don’t have to dig into the Disney + app.The assistant is one of the things you can do without using it, but once you get used to it

Of course, the real truth is that it’s hidden in all the jargon of the app-only mode screen. Turning off the recommendation display doesn’t stop Google or other apps from tracking your viewing history. In app-only mode, visual recommendations are turned off. Your privacy settings will not change, limiting the data collected and your viewing habits.

Google wins living room Chromecast on Google TV

Google Assistant commands and recommendations for saving movie nights.

With a completely compact remote control, three color options, and the latest Google TV interface, it delivers all your content in a rich new style. Chromecast with Google TV may be a bit short of internal storage, but it’s the perfect size and price for a living room, kitchen, or room where the TV app is failing.

