Biomutant Devs promises to update combat and dialogue based on feedback





Experiment 101 announces a Biomutant update configured to manage various fixes in line with player feedback on dialogue and combat.

Future Biomutant updates are set to manage various fixes in line with player feedback, such as dialogue and combat shortcomings. Biomutant was finally released on May 25, almost four years after its first release. Developed by Experiment 101, the game has gone through multiple marketing phases, including a playable demo at E3 2019.

Biomutant is an open-world kung fu-style game set in the post-apocalyptic world. The first review of the game by critics and fans shows that much is desired from the title. Nevertheless, in terms of environment and character design, the game impressed some players. Unfortunately, one of the more common complaints is that there are too many bugs. This can take years from a development point of view, but in the eyes of the viewer it only takes a few minutes to blame the game mediocrely.

Thankfully, Experiment 101 and THQ Nordic have heard complaints and are working hard to provide players with a quality experience. According to Biomutant’s Twitter account, developers have noticed issues such as dialogue, enemies, loot, and combat. These fixes are expected to affect the PC before the console. Unfortunately, the PS4 version seems to be the most workable version, as it has a bit worse reviews than the PC and Xbox One versions. In addition, there are signs that the PS5 version will not work perfectly like the Xbox Series X / S versions, both of which will be released at a later date.

We are working on an update for #Biomutant and hope to get it into the hands of our players soon.

In most cases, you will be able to deliver updates to the PC platform first and then to the console.

Updates include bug fixes and changes based on community feedback.

— Biomutant (@Biomutant) May 29, 2021

Despite the issues Biomutant faced at the time of its release, Experiment 101 seems to be quite confident about the value of the game. About a week before the game went on sale, the creative director compared the game to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Sure, it’s not lost how bold this claim is for Experiment 101 and its fans, but nevertheless, the team is very happy with the product they’ve created. Moreover, not all accounts in the game are negative. Biomutant’s tweets have received a lot of kind support from players who have already gotten the game for tens to tens of hours and enjoy it almost every minute.

Regardless of your stance on game quality, it’s hard to deny the work put into Biomutant. The team beat a considerable delay in the game, and the scale of the project was arguably quite daunting. After all, a lot of work was spent on making the characters and gameplay highly customizable and emphasizing the RPG elements. With the support of fans and THQ Nordic, Experiment 101 was able to release a product that had a decent audience. The purpose of Experiment 101 is to listen to the player and provide a Biomutant update that reflects what the player wants.

