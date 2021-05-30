Minecraft’s YouTuber Dream admits accidentally cheating on Speedrun





Perplexed Minecraft speedrunner Dream admitted to unknowingly cheating during a disqualified record-breaking speedrun.

Dream, a speedrunner and streamer at Minecraft, responded to his ongoing allegations of cheating on record speedruns, acknowledging that he had unknowingly actually cheated. Dream, who gained fame for creating the Minecraft Man Hunt in addition to the legendary Speedrun, issued an official statement via Twitter. I will do it.

Trouble began at the end of 2020, when Dream posted an incredible 19-minute speedrun on Minecraft 1.16, finishing fifth on Speedrun’s global leaderboard. Dream, in his legendary speedrun stream, has been widely regarded as a breakout star on YouTube and Twitch, but quickly raised suspicions about the legitimacy of the run. Luck is a key factor in a successful speedrun in Minecraft. Especially when getting rare items such as ender pearls and blaze rods needed to reach the ender dragon, Dream’s speedrun luck was remarkable and astronomically high. An investigation into Ran’s legitimacy began, and Dream categorically protested the accusations of cheating, but the investigation determined that he had somehow tampered with the game, after which his record was stripped.

But Dream claimed he wasn’t doing anything wrong at first, and with the help of a professional statistician who showed that Speedrun’s moderator’s calculations were wrong, but now he’s why. I admit the obvious fact that I made a mistake. In a long statement linked to the official Twitter account, Dream found that after investigating the issue himself, he mistakenly used an unauthorized mod to increase the drop rate of the ender pearls and blaze rods in the challenge video. I admitted that. The misconception between Dream and the developer who created the mod meant that it was barely noticed until Dream examined it, explaining the calculation of discrepancies between statisticians and moderators. Therefore, although he claimed that he had never deliberately started cheating, he had to admit that he did not actually do a record speedrun fairly.

The whole controversy could have been exacerbated by the bad blood between the dream and the moderator, but he took the claim seriously, admitting he knew nothing about the mod, despite his heavy use of mods in gameplay. It was essentially his responsibility to take it. Dream admits that he abused and unfairly slandered the moderator in his honor. I was really terrified of the mods because I dragged them through the mud even though the mods were almost correct. Whether this exempts him in any way is controversial, but it should be remembered that he has already been stripped of his record and exposed to this controversy.

But Dream’s fan base has been tolerant of the whole situation since it began, and his confession only raised his position in this devoted section of the Minecraft audience. The entire story may have been dragged in for years and both sides have blamed it, but thanks to Dream’s testimony, we now need to rest.

Source: Dream

