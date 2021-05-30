All CB Radio Locations for Fortnite Season 6 for Foreshadowing Quest





Another quest has been added to the Fortnite Season 6 Foreshadowing quest. Alien rumors are circulating next season, and players around the world are preparing for another great season.

While Fortnite’s Season 6 is slowly ending, speculation about the theme of the next season is growing as the days go by. It’s almost confirmed that some aliens will visit Fortnite Island next month, and how this is done has not yet been witnessed.

But before jumping into the new season, which will be released on June 7, Epic Games still releases some challenges for players to complete this season. New things have been added to some of the Foreshadowing quest lines, and you’ll need to find and use CB Radio in-game.

If you’re looking for an easy way to complete this challenge, break it down below.

FNCS for Epic Games Season 6 is coming to an end! Fortnite Season 6 CB Radio Location

In total, there are five radios scattered around the Fortnite map you have to find. However, especially in this quest, the in-game challenge map doesn’t show the radio locations, so it will take some time to find them.

Once you have found all five radios, you need to interact with them. You also need to find all five, not just one. If you’re having a hard time finding all of these radios, don’t be afraid. Below is a circled map of all locations on the radio.

Epic Games All CB Radio Locations

When you enter the circled area on the map, you will find a table with a small radio on it. This is a CB radio and you need to go there and use the interaction keys. That way, you’ll be one step closer to completing the challenge.

To better understand the location of CB radio, here is a brief explanation of where they are.

How the Epic Games CB Radio will look in-game.Hot and humid stack

Go past the POI itself to the coastline. When you get there, you’ll see a shipping container, and you’ll find a radio just around the corner.

Stealth base

Once again, past the POI itself, along the bank near the lighthouse landmark, there is an elevated hut that you can enter. The radio is in this building!

Swamp

Along the bottom left of the Fortnite map where the rig POI was located, there is a small campsite with shipping containers. The CB radio is in another table next to one of these containers.

radio tower

The building just north of the orchard is the next location for one of these radios. It is behind the main building itself, and also behind a small hut next to the bedrock.

Disco club

Just south of Misty Meadows is the final location for CB radio, further inside the stairs outside the club.

More challenges are likely to be added to the Foreshadowing line next week or so, and should reveal more clues as to what’s still going on in Season 7!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos