Memory Pack: My nostalgic Sonic 2 playthrough was an important game moment

This year is a big anniversary for various Nintendo franchises, but it’s easy to forget that it’s also a great year for Sega’s mascots, with the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog in June. There are various articles celebrating that milestone, but not long ago I wanted to share the fun memories I have with the franchise. I think many people have had similar experiences.

A decent few years eight or ten years ago, my memory has caused me to fail at certain times when I was at my parents’ home for a holiday, and I had an old Sega Megadrive (or Genesis) NA people for you because I can’t remember digging) And from the back of the day I started perusing our collection of cartridges. Driven by the urge, I realized at that point that there was still an old CRT TV with inputs related to the child’s bedroom, so I plugged in the system and chose the game.

There was only one choice. My absolute favorite from that era is Sonic the Hedgehog 2. When the game first appeared, I was eight years old and played it over and over again. The system had a lot of games I loved, but Sonic 2 was one of the best in my world, not to mention the other great 16-bit Sonic titles. So, about 15-20 years later, I was sitting on the edge of the bed in the old room and playing again.

My first thought was “play the first few levels and then bow down to spend time with your family.” It didn’t happen. Once the music started, I ran through the stage to evoke memories and found a secret area, I couldn’t go back. Early on I was doing well, lifting the chaos emerald and barely hitting it. I thought “OK” and “I still have it”.

Oh, but when Sonic 2 soars and gets caught up in a tricky section without a ring, it’s easy to quickly lose a lot of the hard-earned lives. I gradually went from relaxing comfortably to staying on the edge of the bed, and in the end I didn’t make you a kid, sitting on the floor cross-legged to get closer to the TV.

Wing Fortress is, frankly, an annoying zone. I didn’t like it in 1992, but I don’t like it now. But great music.

Of course, this is a ridiculous scene where an adult man behaves like an eight year old, but I didn’t really care. I had a lot of fun, but at the same time I was scared. It took me more than an hour to get deep into the game and my life was exhausted. Next is Continue. This was not the time for “grown” dignity. No, it’s time to actually focus.

The Oil Ocean Zone was the first cause of excess of lost life. I was a little frustrated because I was confident that I could reach that level during my childhood sleep. In that last quarter of the game, there were some real points of fate, and by the time I reached the Wing Fortress Zone, my nerves were beginning to shatter. Frankly, this is an annoying zone. I didn’t like it in 1992, but I don’t like it now. But great music.

Continuing to count, I arrived at the Death Egg Zone with about 6 lives, and it really hit the fans. Mechasonic wasn’t too bad, but I lost some lives, and it was the last boss. This encounter was very tense and I had a hard time when you were short of Sonics and didn’t continue. In fact, I went to my last life.

At this point I would have paused, noticed that I had been playing for more than 2 hours, and would have died in one encounter from the credits. I will try it again.

Well, dear reader, I did it. I actually won the game in my last life, at which point I jumped and deflated. It may be ridiculous for an adult man, but I was really overjoyed. This little episode noticed that my game’s reflexes were clearly worsening from its peak at the age of eight, and briefly lamented some missed chaos emeralds. And I just sighed and smiled, and it was a wonderful trip down the memory lane.

When I went downstairs in the dim air, my parents asked me what I was doing. I talked to them, and there was a smile I knew from both of them. It hasn’t changed much for over 20 years. All the kids were like their parents, I was still their “little boy”, and I was still a Sonic 2 fan who couldn’t resist running again.

