Apple Silicon redesigned Mac Pro now in concept rendering





Next month, Apple will host one of the biggest conferences in 2021 in the form of the Worldwide Developer Conference. This year’s conference will be virtualized for the COVID-19 pandemic, but this does not prevent the company from unleashing software news and releasing new products. Yes, the traditional developer-centric trade fair has become a good place for Cupertino-based companies to unleash new products. Rumor has it that the company will showcase a brand new Apple Silicon during the event. New products are revealed, including a new redesigned Mac Pro with the latest ARM64 chips. Today, high-quality, stunning renderings are emerging, demonstrating the promise of new computers.

One of the direct benefits of using the ARM platform is the fact that this architecture allows Apple to reduce the size of the computer. As a result, the new Mac Pro is expected to “shrink” significantly and benefit from the new architecture. However, the performance is much better than the higher versions that come with Intel processors, some of which are still available for purchase. The MacBook Pro set a new precedent for Apple computers after the very successful acceptance of the Apple M1. The Mac Pro may be another breakthrough solution, and as always, Apple wants to deliver performance in a very sophisticated package.

Concept rendering shows the new MacBook Pro with a non-traditional computer look. Of course, we’re already accustomed to the unconventional design language established by the Mac Pro lineup. There are two metal handles on the top of the device. It also has a power button that looks like capacitive. In addition, there are two Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C ports. Finally, there’s an LED on the top and a sliding handle for removing the aluminum chassis.

According to tipster Jon Prosser, the redesigned Mac Pro resembles the size of three Mac mini computers stacked on top of each other. This theory is used by svetapple. Use sk to create a new concept that resembles a simple cube with rounded edges. Since this is a MacBook Pro, the image creator has added some iconic design elements. Notable elements are the handle and ventilated grill, which resemble a cheese grater. Of course, there are also functional aspects. For example, if the temperature inside the aluminum chassis rises significantly, the ventilation grill can drain it out.

The Mac Pro (2021) concept demonstrates ideal connectivity

Concept rendering reveals a bunch of connectors at the back of the structure. This is the best connectivity scenario, but of course it’s unclear if this will be comparable to the final product. The MacBook, which has only one USB-C port, tells a sad story about connectivity. Anyway, this is a Mac Pro, so wait for the best. The new product offers 6 x USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, 4x USB-A ports, 2x HDMI, 2x Ethernet, and 1MagSafe charging ports.

The concept is solidified by four elegant lenses and shares some distinctive elements with the classic Mac Pro 2019. At first glance, it’s clear which computer you’re pointing to. As far as the specs are concerned, Leaker Mark Garman recently revealed some information about the new product.

Rumor has it that Apple’s new computer will be really powerful

According to him, the redesigned Mac Pro has 20 or 40 compute core variations. They consist of 16 high performance cores or 32 high performance cores and 4 or 8 high efficiency cores. The chip also includes a 64-core or 128-core option for graphics. The number of compute cores exceeds the maximum of 28 cores offered by today’s Intel Mac Pro chips. High-end graphics chips will replace the parts currently manufactured by Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Stay tuned for more details and leaks in the coming days ahead of Apple WWDC 2021. Anyway, what do you think of the product with this design? It looks very elegant and different, in my humble opinion what do you think about it?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos