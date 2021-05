Why Bill Gates Prefers Android to iOS

Eternal Question in the Mobile World: Android or iOS? Which is better, Android or iPhone? Here are answers for each based on their preferences, usage, preferences and treatment. Same as “wet” Bill Gates in an interview that chose one of the two operating systems.

Bill Gates Prioritizes Android

In an interview with journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin, Bill Gates made his debut in Clubhouse’s audio chat app in this informal chat, including his new book “How to Avoid Climate Disasters,” COVID-19 Pandemic, and more. I talked about the topic. Technology. And Sorkin started by referring to this, and when the interview was announced on Twitter, people asked, “Does Bill Gates have an iPhone?”

This question, co-founder of Microsoft and creator of Windows, explained that he uses Android mobile on a daily basis, but he said he often plays on the iPhone to support everything. .. In fact, he wanted to explain why he prefers Android phones for general use.

“This is something I’m used to because some Android makers have pre-installed Microsoft software to give them more flexibility in how to connect the software to the operating system.

Clubhouse celebrity

Bill Gates is the latest in a series of celebrities in the clubhouse, a typical social network. Twitter is using audio and podcasts instead of text and applications, which is a trend for two reasons: its exclusivity-access is currently very restricted, it’s iOS only and invites Must be done by-and a number of “celebrities” using it.

For example, Elon Musk and Robinhood co-founder Vladimir Tenev talked about increasing GameStop share on the platform, Mark Zuckerberg talked about working from home with Facebook Reality Labs, and perhaps looking for the best way to integrate similar functionality into Facebook. I am. And they also experienced Drake, Oprah Winfrey, Ashton Kutcher, and Chris Rock.

How do I join Clubhouse on iOS?

Million Dollar Question: How do I join this social network? The answer is simple. Only by invitation. To sign up and start using Clubhouse, someone already in the app must invite you. When you enter the App Store, you’ll see that there’s an app for the iPhone, but after installation you can use the app by finding your username and “booking” in case you have a formal invitation. only.

The creators of Clubhouse have already announced their intention to extend the reach of social networks to make them available to everyone, but for now, not only do they have the tools and infrastructure they need, they also have them. I want to build a community slowly and successfully.Clubhouse does not fall when anyone can participate

