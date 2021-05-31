IQoo Z3 Price, Release Date, Specifications, Indian News





iQooZ3 India is expected to be launched It will happen soon in India. The device was launched in China a few months ago, but sources say iQoo is launching the first midrange smartphone in India.

Currently, in India, iQoo is launching two new mobile phones, iQoo 7 Legend and iQoo 7, which are its main products. In last year’s lineup, iQoo3 was released. We are looking at the midrange segment of India.

iQoo Z3 Discovered on multiple accredited sites a few weeks ago. Recently, I confirmed that the popular tale Mukul Sharma tweeted about the launch of the iQoo Z series in India. He also confirmed that devices like the iQoo 7 Series will be sold on Amazon as a special product of Amazon.

The only member of the Z lineup is the Aiku Z3. The device comes with a chipset that is likely to debut in India. The iQoo Z3 is an affordable gaming device as it also has several gaming features. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming iQoo Z3.

What is it that goes into the subject of the story? iQoo’s first midrange phone What does it launch? Mid-June (planned) How much will it cost?Approximately 25,000 rupees Price and release date of iQoo Z3 in India

The iQoo Z3 will be available in India by mid-June, according to a tweet from Mukul Sharma. The price of iQoo Z3 is RMB 1,699 in China and Rs 19,000 in India, while it is about Rs 25,000 in India. Sold on Amazon.

iQoo has begun officially announcing the launch of the iQoo Z3 in India, but we need to clarify the launch date in the coming weeks.

iQoo Z3 design and display

The iQoo Z3 has three color options: Black (Deep Space), Light Blue (Cloud Oxygen), and Gradient Pink (Nebra). On the back is a rectangular camera module with a matte finish. There is a notch on the front where dew drips. The iQoo Z3 weighs 185 grams and is 8.5mm thick.

In terms of visuals, the iQoo Z3 has a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 2408 x 1080 pixel resolution, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.61% screen to body ratio, HDR content support, and DCI-P3’s 6.58 inch full HD +. It has an LCD. .. Comes with a panel. , And 20: 9 aspect ratio.

iQoo Z3 specifications

iQoo Z3 specifications

The iQoo Z3 is India’s first Snapdragon 768G chipset and is unlikely at this time unless there is another phone with the same in the coming weeks. For those who don’t know, the Snapdragon 786G was introduced over a year ago.

This is an octa-core chipset built on top of a 7nm process. I have a prime core that is clocked at 2.8Hz and paired with an Adreno 620 GPU. It also supports 5G. In China, the device is offered in three configurations: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. The phone uses UFS 2.2 flash memory. There is also virtual RAM that is said to add 3GB of additional storage. This device is also said to be compatible with 90 / 120fps games.

In addition, to control heat, the device boasts a five-layer liquid cooling system that can be lowered to 10 degrees. Game-centric features include 4D vibration, monster mode, Hawkeye Display Enhancement 2.0, Game Eye Protection 2.0, and vertical and horizontal full-scene antennas.

The iQoo Z3 runs on a 4,400mAh battery that supports 55W flash charging and takes only 15 minutes to charge from 0 to 60%. The device also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Finally, the device runs on Android 11, which is based on China’s Origin OS, but can also be expected to work on India’s FunTouch OS.

iQoo Z3 camera

iQoo Z3 camera

In the camera sector, the iQoo Z3 features a 64MPf / 1.79 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Equipped with a 16MP selfie camera on the front. Camera features include night view, portrait, photography, video, panorama, dynamic photography, motion, time-lapse photography, and pro mode.

