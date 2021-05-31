Despite the pandemic recession, technology is key to future success





The pandemic has changed workers’ travel habits-perhaps forever. (Photo by Nathan … [+] Stark / Getty Images)

Getty Images

Much has been said about how pandemic-accelerated organizations are moving towards more digitalization. However, recent research has shown that while many companies have probably succeeded in shifting to surprisingly new ways of working, this has not always been the case. According to a survey by digital product designers and builders Studio Graphene, more than half of companies have succeeded in adopting one or more new technologies, while 30% have failed technology projects started since the start of the pandemic. Was discarded. In addition, 28% of the 750 UK business leaders interviewed said they lacked the skills needed to successfully adopt new technologies, and 29% struggled to keep up with technology developments. I admitted.

As a sign of the difference between businesses facing challenges and businesses not facing challenges, 23% of business leaders say they are disappointed with the companies that handle IT projects during a pandemic, and 54% say they are adopting new technology. The key to being able to overcome the problems posed by the virus. This more optimistic note is reflected elsewhere in the study. Two-thirds of UK companies say they plan to spend more on IT next year and are considering launching new digital transformation projects at a similar rate.

Ritam Gandhi, founder and director of Studio Graphene, was encouraged by the findings. He states: These findings do not discourage companies working on technology upgrades, as failure is part of innovation. He added that the challenges faced by business leaders as a result of a pandemic are enormous and it is promising to see the majority of companies successfully adopt new digital tools.

In fact, when Studio Graphene conducted a similar survey in 2019, it found that 45% of respondents said organizations were too risk-averse to adopt new technologies. For large companies, the percentage was much higher, at 70%. Obviously, the pandemic has changed the situation dramatically. Today, companies of all sizes are embracing more open and thinking, Gandhi said.

He also welcomed the discovery that the business did not appear to be postponed due to the lack of success of some IT projects. Companies can learn valuable lessons by trying new things, even if they fail. This will firmly support them in continuing their digital transformation.

Of course, this is one snapshot, but there are echoes elsewhere. The ability of so many companies to suddenly move to remote work is an impressive example of how witty and devoted so many leaders and their employees are. Also, the fact that even many small businesses suddenly moved to online operations suggests the vibrancy and flexibility of the UK economy, and the country’s economic situation is expected since regulatory tasting began a few weeks ago. Recovered faster than. ..

It is questionable whether such a business will continue to operate in this way when things return to normal. Investment banks and others have already shown that they expect their employees to work the same as they did before last spring. But even if this becomes more common than many commentators think, it doesn’t mean that organizations don’t expect to continue applying digital technology to other aspects of their business. In fact, it’s essential because the pandemic has definitely taught leaders that they need to be prepared for literally anything, and that it involves enthusiastically adopting the flexibility and agility that technology enables. ..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos