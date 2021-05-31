Elon Musk confirms SpaceX Ocean Spaceport Deimos under construction for next year’s starship launch





Elon Musk has identified a spaceport called “Deimos” in SpaceX. It is already under construction and will have its first launch next year. The spacecraft targeted at this venture is nothing but Starship, a spacecraft bound for Mars. Starship will include a Super Heavy Rocket Booster for the full-stack launch in July.

SpaceX Ocean Spaceport: Deimos

In a recent tweet by SpaceX CEO (@elonmusk), he confirmed the existence of Spaceport and its possible first appearance from fan renderings posted on social media. This image shows an offshore platform in the middle of the ocean where the standing starship was built and the facilities preparing for its launch.

Marine Spaceport Deimos is under construction for next year’s launch https://t.co/WJQka399c7

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2021

SpaceX is known to further expand its Mars mission. Especially after already achieving great achievements with the SN15 Starship, the most successful prototype of the landing. Most of the spacecraft prototypes and other iterations were destroyed after spontaneous combustion or explosion due to a collision. It was also known that SpaceX skipped the creation of SN12, SN13, and SN14, but it was revealed that they were marks 1 to 3 of SN15 and were tested until they finally arrived at a successful aircraft. became. The company has already overcome the first obstacle, landing a stainless steel spacecraft, and then doing it in a super heavyweight.

SpaceX Starship: The Road to Mars

SpaceX’s Mars mission has no launch date or scheduled mission period yet, but it certainly will happen by 2030, and an unmanned spacecraft is initially speculated. In addition, SpaceX’s Starship is already under development as we expect the “Full Stack” to be available in July. As first discovered by (@BocaChicaGal via NASA Spaceflight), thruster packs have already been found on SpaceX’s Starbases in Texas, bringing the new components needed for super heavy rocket boosters. This is a huge piece of work for Starship, an important piece in assembling boosters, and will give the stainless steel spacecraft the impetus to Mars.

Mary (@BocaChicaGal) has discovered a new super heavy thrust pack that has arrived at SpaceX Starbase!

Photo: https: //t.co/AGnpZ7XDFk

There will be a lot of Raptors at the rear end of the big booster! pic.twitter.com/MBVmnp5NXQ

— Chris B-NSF (@NASASpaceflight) May 29, 2021

The success of SpaceX’s SN15 prototype has opened many doors to the company, especially as it aims to commercialize travel to Mars and bring new opportunities to generations over the next few years. In addition, the goal of spacecraft and Elon Musk to make humans “multiplanetary” is approaching as Starship’s mission advances with Demos.

