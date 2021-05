Former porn star Mia Khalifa’s Israeli bashing continues: “My wine is older than your apartheid state.”

Twitter users called Israel an “apartheid” nation, and after appearing to mock its young history on Twitter, fell terribly into former adult movie star Mia Harifa over the weekend.

“My wine is older than your apartheid’state’,” she said, a Lebanese-American actress and pro-Palestinian supporter, along with a photo of her sipping French wine. wrote.

The tweet labels Gal Gadot, one of Israel’s most famous actresses, as “genocide Barbie” over her position on Israeli-Palestinian violence, which reached the most violent escalation of conflict in almost a decade. It will arrive in less than a month.

“While drinking wine made in Nazi-occupied France in 1943, it denies thousands of years of Jewish history in the home of its ancestors. The perfect combination for your anti-Jewishism. I’m glad I found it! “Written on Twitter, Hen Mattigu, a self-proclaimed Jew and son of an Iraqi refugee.

“‘Your’ wine is actually a Western genius wine that created it in front of a scum bag like it was supposed to live among the people of civilization,” Raheem Qassam replies. I did. “Then you came in, undressed, persuaded the barbarians to pay for it, and bought a Western citizen’s product. Great dunk!”

“Your sh — y terrorist group has never won the war during the existence of a bottle of wine,” responded Town Hall contributor Kurt Schrichter.

Research journalist David Collier has also joined.

“These viral’my grandma is older than Israel’type tweets are pretty interesting,” he wrote. “Sneezing may only exist for a moment, but it’s still a second longer than any Palestinian state has ever existed.”

“Mia should try drinking wine (or something else she enjoys) in Gaza for five minutes and see what happens,” another user replied. “As @billmaher correctly states,” Bella Hadid and her friends would have been screaming at Tel Aviv if they had to live in Gaza for a day. “

When a user wrote in response to Khalifa’s post, “Breathe, pause and visit France,” with a clear reference to the wine she chose, the Twitter thread went in a surprising direction. That’s right.

Khalifa barked. “Silence the colonists. I won’t uplift you. Your hijab ban will cause me to defeat the Zionists.” A former actress said a girl under the age of 18 was in public. It may have mentioned a bid by the French Senate to ban wearing hijab.

Former porn star from the virus hijab scene talks

Khalifa became a hot topic in 2014 after filming a scene wearing a hijab. Her choice of hat led to a threat of murder from ISIS at the time, she said.

Despite her short-lived career in the adult film industry, she left the business in 2015 just three months later. Khalifa continues to be one of the most popular porn actresses with over 24.1 million Instagram followers and 3.7 million Twitter followers.

