Opinion: California maintains high-tech leadership as Texas turns to the right

Imagine a tech startup trying to hire you with a pistol that everyone can carry without training or permission. Social media companies are attacked, voting is increasingly restricted, abortion is almost illegal, and power is turned off during the winter. ..

It’s exactly the situation in Texas, a rival of California’s arch business, where the Gerrymandering legislature passed a number of right-wing bills, giving the region its local focus and associated contempt for the sophisticated inhabitants’ views of Austin, Dallas, and Houston. is showing.

Texas hard light turns are accompanied by religious fundamentalist shades. As state legislator Matt Schaefer explained in drafting the Gun Rights Bill, the Texans can exercise God-given self-defense. And Governor Greg Abbott thanked our Creator when he signed a bill banning abortion six weeks later.

This will undoubtedly please the Republican foundation and win praise from former President Trump, but it is unlikely to improve the state’s business environment. Dallas-based American Airlines has said a lot about the voting bill.

As a Texas-based company, we must defend the rights of team members and customers who call Texas home and respect the sacrifices of generations of Americans to protect and expand their voting rights. , The company said in a statement.

For years, Texas has held courts in California companies, promising low taxes and a business-friendly environment. This may be fine for traditional metal bending manufacturing where low wages outperform new technologies, but what about Silicon Valley-style breakthrough innovations?

Well, Texas doesn’t like companies like Facebook, Google, Twitter, and doesn’t want their likes in Lone Star.

The First Amendment has been attacked by these social media companies and will not be tolerated in Texas, Abbott said in March.

Now Texas hasn’t stopped trying to poach the company. As Abbott told a television interviewer in December, I call every week with CEOs not only in California but across the country.

CEOs can certainly relocate their headquarters, but do well-educated young engineers want to build their careers with restricted voting and reproductive rights?

Are bright business school graduates with the following great consumer goods ideas worried about whether dissatisfied employees will come in with a perfectly legal hidden pistol?

And which new 247 service business wants to bet its future, with fossil fuel utilities spoiled by the state legislature unable to stay on?

Building a business is not primarily about wages, expenses and taxes. About imagining the future. And it’s unlikely that the future will come true in places like Jim Crow, who is fundamentalist and has a gun.

California remains in the golden state when it comes to building innovative new businesses.

Chris Jennewein is the editor and publisher of the Times of San Diego.

