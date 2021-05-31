OnePlus Nord CE 5G spec leaks with Snapdragon downgrade





A few days ago, OnePlus finally saw what the next Nord-branded phone would be called. While the OnePlus Nord N200 5G is an entry-level phone that people in the US and Canada can buy, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is heading to several global markets within two weeks. It gives time for leaks about the latter spec, and based on this first serving, it could be a mixed bag of downgrades and upgrades.

One of the most persistent rumors about this year’s OnePlus Nord lineup is the switch from Qualcomm Snapdragon to the MediaTek Dimensity processor. Indeed, OnePlus’ own remarks about OnePlus Nord CE, which stands for “Core Edition,” seemed to support those rumors by gaining the essential distilled experience. Apparently, that may not be the case for the OnePlus Nord CE, but at the same time not all may be good news.

According to sources in Android Central, the “Core Edition” Nord will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G instead. It sticks to Qualcomm’s 5G-enabled chips, but is slightly lower than the original OnePlus Nord Snapdragon 765G. In practice, we hope users don’t feel a big difference, but it also depends on the rest of the phone’s specifications, such as RAM. For reference, OG OnePlus Nord provided 8GB and 12GB of memory.

The leak is also a OnePlus Nord CE 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz, much the same as its predecessor. The upgrade is now a 64MP rear camera, housed in a bump similar to the OnePlus 9. It has been pointed out that the front camera is equipped with a 16MP sensor. If this is the only sensor, it will be downgraded from the first OnePlus Nord dual front camera.

On the one hand, it’s a shame that the successor to OnePlus Nord is going back a few steps instead of moving forward. On the other hand, OnePlus’ own wording already suggests that it is the case. The company will officially announce the OnePlus Nord CE 5G for the Indian and European markets on June 10.

