



Fallout: New Vegas’ ongoing fan mod recreates Fallout 3’s canceled “Van Buren” concept developed by Black Isles.

Fallout: A mod created by New Vegas fans allows players to experience the canceled Fallout 2 sequel, Van Buren. The mod is touted as loyal to the original Van Buren as much as possible. The mod is for PC and there are some prerequisite mods needed to run it.

“Van Buren” was the internal code name for Black Isle’s second attempt to create Fallout 3. It was scheduled to take place in the southwestern United States in 2253, especially in Arizona, Utah, Nevada, and Colorado. The game had multiple endings depending on the player’s action and was intended to have three playable races. However, the title was completely abolished in 2003. Some of the Van Buren concept will be recycled to Fallout: New Vegas, but the true Fallout 3 wasn’t released by Bethesda until 2008.

A mod called “Revelation Blues” is a Nexus Mods developed by Odawg thecool. It’s still working, but a playable demo will be released in the near future. Revelation Blues is designed to follow Van Buren’s story as faithfully as possible. “All of the base games are included in this remake,” says Odawgthecool (via PC Gamer). We also want to add more customized features as development progresses. However, New Vegas fans need to be informed that Revolution Bruce treats New Vegas as non-genuine. The demo will showcase the escape of Tibetan prison facilities and player characters. Other mods are required to run Revelation Blues. The complete list will be shared at a later date. Developers are also encouraging anyone interested in joining the Discord server for more frequent updates.

This is not the first attempt to revive the Van Buren concept dropped by the Black Isle Peninsula. Fallout 2 has a mod called “Fallout: Yesterday”, which is only available from the development team Patreon. A standalone Unity engine title named “Project Van Buren” has also been developed by Adam Lacko and a team of volunteers.

Still, the New Vegas mod is getting the most attention, probably because the game is changing. New Vegas has a very active mod scene, and at the time of this writing Nexus Mods hosts over 22,000 mods. It’s also the title most in common with the original Van Buren, at least in terms of setting and folklore. It’s still an ongoing task, but there’s a lot of ambition behind it. Fallout: It may take some time for the New Vegas conversion to complete, but the chance to experience a canceled title is worth the patience.

Source: Fallout: Revelation Blue / YouTube, Nexus Mods, PC Gamer

