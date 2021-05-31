Here’s how Cathie Wood chooses her winning stock





Singularity University / YouTube.com

Cathie Wood is called the Starstock Picker by Forbes, thanks to her flagship fund, the ARKs Innovation ETF (ARKK). ARKsInnovationETF (ARKK) has a net worth of $ 22.28 billion and has returned 46% over the last five years. After working for two investment trust companies, she founded the money management company ARK Invest in 2014 and is known for investing in innovative technologies such as self-driving cars and genomics. As of October 2020, Wood is worth $ 250 million and is one of the wealthiest homebrew women in the United States.

Small Support: Don’t miss your favorite SME nominations featured in GO Banking Rates until May 31st

So how did Wood get so rich? Here we look at Woods’ investment philosophy and how she chooses the winning stock.

Innovation is at the heart of her portfolio

ARKs Innovation ETFs hold shares in Tesla, Roku, Square, Shopify, Zoom, and other cutting-edge companies. Wood is particularly focused on disruptive innovation. This is defined by ARK as the introduction of technologically enabled new products or services that have the potential to change the way we work around the world.

When Wood launched the fund in 2014, investing in disruptive innovation was seen as a risk.

Details: The most attractive things you didn’t know you could invest in

She told Benzinga that she wanted to devote her portfolio to innovations that didn’t exist on the market. Innovation was not positive. It was too volatile. In fact, when we founded the company in 2014, it took a lot of time to get people’s attention because people thought we were too risky and too crazy. And now I see that perfect circle coming as it sounds again.

She looks for a winner in a category with high growth potential

Wood and her team use bottom-up analysis to pick the winning stock. First, ThinkAdvisor reported identifying the true destroyer technology sectors, such as electric vehicles and digital wallets.

It all starts with sizing [up] Renato Leggi, ARK’s client portfolio manager, told Think Advisor about these opportunities at the technology level.

The story continues

Discovered: 10 Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2021

The ARK team then uses a scoring system with six metrics to identify potential shares in each of these technology segments: 2) Execution of purpose. 3) Moat or barrier to entry. 4) Product and service leadership. 5) Evaluation: 5-year earnings (requires 15% combined annual earnings hurdle rate). 6) Thesis risk.

She focuses on the (long term) long term

Think Advisor reports that Wood and her team are specifically looking for stocks that are expected to perform in the next five to ten years.

Talking to most analysts and managers, Wood told Benzinga that they are really focused on next year or 18 months in guiding buying and selling decisions. We are not.In fact, we want the company to sacrifice short-term profits to be in pole position to win. [long term]..

Find out: Investment methods will change over the next 25 years

She seeks the advice of other experts

Wood chooses stocks with a highly research-based approach, but also takes into account insights from experts in various disciplines before making the final decision. The ARK team holds weekly brainstorming sessions during which invited guests such as scholars, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs are invited to share their thoughts and views on the stocks the team has selected.

It is very helpful in the idea process, and [guests] Providing various perspectives [vs.] Leggi told Think Advisor what he was looking at from a research perspective. These are valuable insights that analysts can make. [use]..

Details of GOBankingRates

Last updated: May 24, 2021

This article was originally posted on GOBankingRates.com: Learn how Cathie Wood chooses her winning stock

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos