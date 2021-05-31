Horizon Forbidden West’s Aloy looks different and fans are split on it





Horizon Forbidden West has undergone a major graphic overhaul since its predecessor in 2017, and fans have noticed that Alloy itself looks different.

Holizon Forbidden Westis is one of the most anticipated games on the PlayStation 5, but some fans think the alloy looks a bit different in recent gameplay. Fans were arguing back and forth whether The Horizon Forbidden Westprotagonist actually made some notable changes, producing quite enthusiastic discourse across social media over the weekend.

The first gameplay of the Horizon Forbidden Westgot was revealed at the PlayStation State of Play surprise last week. The event showed off some great graphics that emphasized the power of the PlayStation 5, despite the fact that the game also plays on the PS4. It’s clear that Guerrilla Games is already squeezing a lot of power out of its new console, thanks to its realistic water, gorgeous environment, and incredibly detailed character models.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: How Horizon Forbidden West Underwater Exploration Works

That said, some people haven’t responded well to Aloy’s appearance at Horizon Forbidden West (viaComicBook). Some say her cheeks look puffy, but you can also argue that it simply comes down to lighting and camera angles. Overall, Alloy still looks pretty much the same, but some players still think the changes made to the character are worse. There is much debate online about how important these changes are in the long run.

In any case, the Horizon Forbidden West looks great. Many point out that the alloy has a very natural and realistic look and lives in a post-apocalyptic scenario, so makeup can’t distort the face. Whether there is a real identifiable difference in the Alloy model is controversial, as it may only be the angle and lighting in practice. It’s easy to determine if there are any real changes when the game is released, but it feels like a big puddle debate over the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018. Insomniac was made into some puddles that seemed to disappear from the game, claiming that there was no change at the time, and it was just a change in lighting.

The Horizon Forbidden West does not currently have a release date, but guerrillas say development is still on track. Sony previously stated that the game is aiming for a release in late 2021, but it’s unclear if that has changed altogether. The lack of release dates seems to be trying to be flexible rather than fully committed to 2021 in case Sony needs to move to 2022, but probably later this summer. It will become clearer.

Next: Is Horizon Forbidden West late?

Source: ComicBook, alicefb

Why Pokemon Legends Are Chosen: Arceus Starters Are Not From the Sinnoh Region

About the author Cade Onder (407 articles published)

Cade Onder is a 20 year old video game, movie and chicken tender enthusiast. He has been writing about games since he was 14 years old and is constantly trying to learn more about the gaming industry and apply his knowledge to his writing. Follow him on Twitter @Cade_Onder to find pictures of bad jokes, bad takes and chicken tenders.

Other works of Cade Onder

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos