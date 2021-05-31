University management sim TwoPoint Campus appears in Microsoft Store, new image leaked





Just months after Two Point Hospital, a good hospital management sim, released the typical Two Point Hospital JUMBO Edition, a new leak emerged pointing to the next project from Two Point Studios and SEGA. Two Point Campus is coming to the Microsoft Store for Xbox and PC, highlighting a new direction for the studio’s classic and well-executed management simulator gameplay.

In addition to the Microsoft Store page, two prominent industry players have also shared some images of the Two Point Campus game, further demonstrating that Two Point Campus is already likely to be genuine. ..

Two Point Campus Leak (Two Point Studio) https://t.co/uEHkLYxZyK pic.twitter.com/ZjIc1igwWh

Wario64 (@ Wario64) May 31, 2021

According to the Microsoft Store page and leaked images of Two Point Campus, it looks like a game that combines the fascinating and sophisticated gameplay and mechanics of Two Point Hospital with the goal of building the perfect university. From the Microsoft Store:

Build your dream college with Two Point Campus, a follow-up management sim with a twist by the creators of Two Point Hospital. Get to know your students, explore their personalities and meet their desires and needs. Build buildings, choose courses, hire the best staff, and build academic institutions that can withstand the challenges of time.

Two Point Campus seems to be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. At this time, there is no release date or pricing information, and there is no indication that Two Point Campus will join its predecessor, Two Point Hospital, on the Xbox Game Pass.

It should be noted that this is not an official announcement of any kind. Therefore, for safety, this leak should be removed with a small amount of salt. However, even when it appears in official stores, such as the addition of TwoPoint Campus to the Microsoft Store, “rumors are rarely revealed”, and it is a reliable source that the game is genuine and close to the official announcement. Often. Still, you need to keep an eye on Two Point Studios and SEGA to officially confirm that Two Point Campus is taking place.

In the meantime, you can enjoy the leaked images in the tweets below or above, or check the official Microsoft Store list (as long as such a page is up, it will be removed until the official announcement. Is often). You can also check out the list of the best Xbox games for other great video games to take your time.

