Honor smartphones do not yet support Google Mobile Services (GMS)





The overall turmoil between Huawei and the United States eventually led to the United States banning Huawei. The first ban simply says that US companies cannot do business with Huawei. This means that Huawei cannot buy Qualcomm chips or use the Google Play store. However, Huawei can buy MediaTek or Samsung chips. This is because they are not American companies. The ban had no effect on Huawei and, with the help of Honor smartphones, rose to the world’s top smartphone makers in a quarter after the ban. The United States further strengthened the ban, noting that not all companies using US technology could trade with Huawei, seeing that the ban had no effect on Huawei.

This means that if you use an American machine to make chips, you can’t trade with Huawei. In that case, the United States prohibits US companies from shipping or maintaining the equipment. At this point, the game was over for Huawei. Considering that Honor smartphones suffer, the company had to sell the Honor subbrand. After the sale, Honor was hoping to start using Google Mobile Services again. But it wasn’t.

According to a report from @, Honor is independent, but has not yet obtained Google’s Android certification. This means that Honor smartphones cannot use Google Mobile Services (GMS). The lack of GMS means that Honor cannot make many sales outside of China. For this reason, Honor is lowering its forecast for this year.

There are several American companies in Honor’s supply chain

Since independence, Honor has gradually regained its partners and suppliers. AMD, Qualcomm, Samsung, Microsoft, Intel, MediaTek and more are back in the supply chain. The company plans to launch the Snapdragon 888 / Pro flagship later this year.

The Android Open Source Project (AOSP) is a complete solution for Android hardware and software developers. Today, most Chinese mobile phone manufacturers use deeply customized AOSPROMs. However, after being certified by Google, it will be legal internationally.

This means that manufacturers will use GMS and other Google private closed source services (such as drivers) to customize AOSP (wide concept, open source content, independent property content) after Google certification. The Android trademark belongs to Google and only certified models can use this expression. Previously, due to the ban, Huawei had to abandon Android for its own HarmonyOS.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos