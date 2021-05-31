Science and technology skills paraded in Beijing





Diverse achievements celebrated in a series of exhibitions and activities

The 2021 Beijing Science and Technology Week, which ended on May 28, introduced the major science and technology achievements of the capital since the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

According to the event organizers, the main exhibitions at Zhongguancun Science Park covered an area of ​​5,000 square meters, including indoor and outdoor exhibitions.

According to the organizers, various science and technology models, products and facilities were exhibited to emphasize the development of science and technology in the city, promote the spirit of pioneers and promote technological innovation.

The most popular exhibit at the event was the robot.

In the indoor exhibition area, an electric quadruple bionic robot, also known as a “mechanical police dog,” attracted a large number of children.

It may seem like a hassle, but staff say the top speed can reach 8 km / h.

Robots can perform multiple tasks while steadily walking through difficult terrain such as sand and grasslands, they say, and are expected to function in the areas of parcel delivery, security monitoring, and home care in the near future. He added that.

Other robots such as fire rescue teams and baristas were also on display.

Another highlight of this year’s event was the exhibition section, which presents the findings applied to the 2022 Winter Olympics. Exhibits ranged from athletic wear and facilities within the venue to broadcasting technology and food security mechanisms.

For example, intelligent camera tracking and imaging systems for fast-moving targets integrate artificial intelligence technology, self-adaptive servo tracking technology, and digital high-definition broadcasting. According to booth staff, it can significantly improve the viewing experience of Olympic spectators around the world.

At the booth of Vision ICs, a Chinese LIDAR chip maker, quantum dot spectrum sensing technology was exhibited with detailed explanations and clear demonstrations.

“You can use this technology to perform spectral analysis and learn about sample composition,” said Li Yiqiu, the company’s representative.

Compared to traditional spectrometers, quantum dot spectrum sensors are much smaller and can be installed on terminal devices such as computers and drones.

This sensor has been applied to the environmental industry to carry out integrated monitoring of surface water.

“When surface water passes through the sensor, we can test whether the water contains pollutants,” says Li.

“If you install a large number of monitors along the river, you can identify the source of pollution based on pollutant concentration data,” he added.

In addition to the main venue, this year’s event was also held at six sub-venues: Dongzhou District, Zhongguancun Science City, Huairou Science City, Beijing Future Science City, Shougang Industrial Park, and Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone.

According to the organizers, the central exhibit of Huairou Science City is its large research infrastructure, synergistic extreme user facility, and for the first time open to the public.

The facility has 3 research centers and 18 laboratories. According to the staff of the Institute of Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, it can provide many extreme physical conditions for scientific research, including ultra-low temperature, ultra-high pressure, ultra-high magnetic field.

The Shougang Industrial Park in Shijingshan District held an exhibition on the theme of science fiction. According to the organizers, the designers have integrated art and science techniques to bring a feast to the eyes and ears of visitors.

For Beijing Future Science City in Changping District, authorities have organized 100 science and technology games and activities for children and held science salons with local universities.

Other districts of the capital also launched a series of science and technology activities during the week to promote local science and technology outcomes and create a friendly environment for innovation.

In Chaoyang District, various inventions by local students were exhibited. Meanwhile, the residents of Xicheng District saw a dance performance by an intelligent robot.

[email protected]

Visitors will learn about the spacesuit exhibited during the 2021 Beijing Science and Technology Week. CHEN XIAOGEN / FOR CHINA DAILY

At the exhibition during the event, an office worker (right) will introduce the high-speed linear motor car to the visitors. CHEN XIAOGEN / FOR CHINA DAILY

Visitors will pick up intelligent glasses with mixed reality technology at an exhibition in Beijing. CHEN XIAOGEN / FOR CHINA DAILY

Robots will dance at Zhongguancun Science Park during the 2021 Beijing Science and Technology Week earlier this month. DU JIANPO / FOR CHINA DAILY

