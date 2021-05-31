The location of “The Elder Scrolls 6” has been confirmed not to be in this fan’s favorite location





Keypoint “ The Elder Scrolls 6” announced at E3 2019 Bethesda has not yet announced when the game will be released There are rumors that “ The Elder Scrolls 6” may be set in Morrowind or Hammerfel

According to a new report, “The Elder Scrolls 6” could be set in Morowind, but not in Dwemer’s day.

Fans are still in the dark with many details about “The Elder Scrolls 6”, including its location. However, according to the comic book, the long-awaited title does not explore one area of ​​Tamriel, or one area set for a particular era. The site has long begged game studios to explore Dwemer’s story, but reports that it doesn’t seem to happen in “The Elder Scrolls 6” or other upcoming articles.

According to the site, a recent interview with Rich Lambert, creative director of The Elder Scrolls Online, revealed more about Dwemer. Apparently, the team tried to explore “Dwemer’s” before Bethesda Game Studio director and producer Todd Howard came and finished. This suggests that Dwemer never explores the franchise completely.

“The Elder Scrolls 6” announced at E3 Photo: steamXO / flickr

“We went the way, and you know that Todd [Howard] Lambert told Game Informer. “I really wrote the wording of the law about this, but at some point we were on the road in our quest for Dwemer. Everyone wanted to know about it, and we wanted to know about it too. ., And we were digging into it, and Todd kindly said that this is something we never do and that we will never come out and ruin Dwemer’s mysteries and secrets. It reminded us, “he added. So I had a good idea of ​​how this works. “

There are several fan theories about the location of “The Elder Scrolls 6”. Some fans believe that the long-awaited title will be played in Morrowind, while others believe it will be set in Hammerfell. In January, the official Twitter account for The Elder Scrolls tweeted a New Year’s message with an image showing a detailed map of Skyrim.

There is also a text that fans should “copy the past and draw the future.” Some fans have noticed the strategic location of the candle and speculated that it could be a clue to the location of “The Elder Scrolls 6”. One candle is placed directly on the “Skyrim”, the other is placed on the book holding the map, and the other is placed right next to the Hammerfell label.

“The Elder Scrolls 6” is currently under development. “

