What’s the secret to defeating the Amazon?





Shopify Inc (TSX: SHOP) (NYSE: SHOP) recently won a partnership with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Through this partnership, the Shopify store will be promoted on Google Shopping and ShopPay will be integrated with Alphabets’ own merchant offering. Alphabet, more commonly known as Google, announced a partnership after a burning year of e-commerce, with online sales up 44% year-on-year. This was the largest annual sales surge in 20 years, almost three times the industry’s 15% annual growth rate.

By partnering with Shopify, Google aims to become Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which is the most powerful in the e-commerce industry. Amazon is a leading e-commerce company, a growing force in digital advertising, Google bread and butter. Google is partnering with Shopify to capture some of Amazon’s actions. Shows how this is done.

How this partnership works

The Shopify-Google partnership includes a number of integrations between the two companies.These include:

Allow Google sellers to use ShopPay for payments.

Include the Shopify store in your Google Shopping results.And

A new feature called a shopping graph. Bring together website, review, and advertising data to help consumers make better shopping decisions.

By combining these features, you can increase your Shopify sales. It could also help Google establish a greater presence in e-commerce, which is currently a relatively minor player. Google Shopping already offers a great way for businesses to find in search results. Shopify integration gives them a better way to get paid as well.

This could dig into one of Amazon’s major benefits

There’s been a lot of talk in recent years that Shopify is the next Amazon, but Shopify lacks the discovery that is one of Amazon’s key benefits.

Amazon has its own large online store and is currently ranked 11th in the world for web traffic. The Amazon website makes it easy to increase traffic to your order and vendor pages. This makes it one of the best discovery platforms in the world, allowing customers to find what they are looking for on Amazon.

The story continues

Shopify doesn’t currently have this advantage. Rather than providing an online store, it provides a technical platform for vendors to set up on their own. Vendors selling on Shopify are responsible for coming up with their own traffic. You can advertise to Google and other third-party advertisers, but there is no built-in advertising platform like Amazon vendors.

The Google-Shopify partnership could change that all. Amazon’s biggest advantage is that it provides an easy way to find your Shopify store. If you can find a Shopify vendor’s product as easily as a consumer finds it on Amazon, it’s going to be a game changer. Despite a large investment in digital marketing, Shopify hasn’t been able to do that yet. But now that Google has promised to drive traffic to Shopify’s order page, Amazon may be able to get rid of the chips at the biggest edge beyond that. If all this goes well, Shopify may eventually become the next Amazon.

Posted by Shopifys (TSX: SHOP) Google Partnership: The Key to Defeating Amazon?

