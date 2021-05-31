Breaking down government actions and legal barriers that make SMEs more accessible to the patent system





Australian SMEs have been postponed to join the patent system due to lack of information, working with the government, and fear of high legal costs, a new report found.

The independent Patents Accessibility Review was commissioned by the federal government as part of an effort to improve the IP framework and was conducted by Professor Emeritus Raoul Mortley.

This review found specific issues regarding the cost and processing time of patent applications. However, in the letter of introduction, Mortley stated that these were easy to deal with.

However, the report focuses on three main themes that raise more challenges.

First, Mortley said more work was needed on the part of the government in terms of helping small business owners both commercialize and patent advice.

He said the two are mysteriously linked and need to be integrated.

He explained that many small business owners are seeking help, but are having a hard time finding it.

At the same time, the report states that people are often unaware that they have patented innovations in the first place.

Governments should be more active in finding inventions and innovators, rather than waiting for them to be announced.

According to the report, this approach should be more like digging gold than looking at cricket.

This could be countered by public-private partnerships that provide such advice, and coordinated funding for specific technologies.

Second, the report found that the potential for overwhelming legal costs could discourage small business owners from seeking patents, Mortley said.

The report recommended the implementation of a specialized intellectual property court with limited time and fees. IP Australia’s new arbitration system. Affordable professional advice service. If an appeal is filed against the decision of the Commissioner of the Patent Office, the reason will be changed to an acceptable one.

A cheap and timely known solution would remove a lot of uncertainty from the patent system, the report said.

This needs to be resolved in order to increase the number of participants in the intellectual property system. This is especially important if Australia wants to promote the export of missing intellectual property, Mortley added to the letter.

This is the third big problem.

According to Mortley, the internationalization of Australian intellectual property is very important, allowing Australian companies to export their intellectual property.

Internationalizing technological innovation should mean being involved in the patent system. However, some companies hide innovation to avoid it.

This directly impedes our export capacity, the report states.

The report follows discussions with the SME community, universities, researchers, and lawyers on a variety of topics, including the cost, processing time, and level of government support available to SMEs trying to navigate the patent system.

In a statement, Minister of State for Science and Technology Christian Porter said the government was carefully considering the recommendations of the report.

SMEs make up 99% of all Australian businesses and we know the history and potential of great ideas and inventions in small Australian businesses.

Therefore, it is essential to be able to protect their intellectual property through patents.

Read the full report here.

