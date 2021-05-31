Game Inbox: Is Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy a good character?





The gameplay videos of Aloy, alloSo, and Horizon Forbidden West were great of all sorts. Even though I thought the original was okay, given the fact that it was probably badly massaged to make it look as good as possible, I was still incredibly hyped by the game.

I don’t usually say this, but I think I buy games only with graphics. If you get bad reviews or average reviews, it was cheap, but the graphics are so impressive to me (the waves!) So as a game fan, see how good the next generation is. You need to experience it just to do it.

But Alloy is the only one who really puts me off. Somehow she seems very popular, but I still find her and the rest of the cast incredibly boring. I know there aren’t as many female leads as I need, but the situation is so bad that I need to promote Alloy as one of the most important?

I think all three major women in FINAL FANTASY 7 Remake were more distinctive and interesting, not to mention everyone from 2B to Lara Croft. Personally, I hope the script will be the best improvement in the new Horizon, but I’m afraid that Aloy’s popularity won’t change her enough. Vimie

Too big to fail Recently, there has been much talk about the idea that the sequel lasts forever and there is no franchise. No matter how trivial it may be, it is constantly being resurrected and reinvented. I understand why this happens because the established name is a safer bet, but I’m curious how long this will last.

Despite having no hit entries for most of the decade, I was a little shocked that EA is still creating a new Need For Speed. Does anyone really think of themselves as Need for Speed, not just playing a decent racer who came in, regardless of franchise?

On the contrary, Activision seems to have already given up on Crash Bandicoot after the fourth game seemed to perform poorly. EA definitely seems to give more second chances than other publishers, but I’m sure most others can do that if Battlefield 6 is the flop, but how well this year is Even so, you’re willing to bet on EA.

I know there are a lot of Shining Force fans in my used Force Inbox, so I thought I posted this link from a Japanese interview in 1993. It has just been translated. I always feel that one of the big problems with Japanese games becoming mainstream is not meeting or talking to developers. Only a handful of people can be identified by name, and we rarely interview others, let alone.

This means that you can’t really hear an explanation of the context of the game or why they remain as they are. When you get the game here, you wonder why the dialogue is so bad and it lacks certain obvious features. There may be simple reasons such as budget limits to explain it.

I agree that a new classic Shining Force was so much needed and I was a little surprised that it hadn’t happened yet through Kickstarter, like the spiritual sequel to Suikoden. It doesn’t even really correspond to indie music, but it’s a bit surprising. And surprisingly, it means I’m really disappointed.Watson

Virtual Gift I finally took the plunge with Oculus Quest 2. To be more precise, my family took the plunge and bought it on Father’s Day!

I wanted to see the recommendations of the GC and the top 5 readers, but couldn’t find a way to filter the reviews by format. Do you have any app suggestions that really show you what you can do? Jonathan Foley

GC: I recently added a VR filter for review, but my favorites include Rez Infinite, Vader Immortal, Beat Saber, Moss, and A Fishermans Tale.

Now, the GC has to look at the Horizon Forbidden West and agree that Im is excited about it. The graphics looked great, I wish they gave us a date or at least a month.

There is one thing I was wondering about. I know there will be lots of games coming out as usual, but which one are you most looking forward to in the next 12 months? You can make it into the top 3 if you want. DavidPS: The deal for that game is a really good deal. If you sell your last generation console yourself, you’ll probably get more money, but you’re still having trouble selling it.

GC: Water wants to think that there are a lot of 2021 games that haven’t been announced yet, given E3 in a few weeks, but the one I was most looking forward to was Deathloop, which was very impressed with the recent footage. Received. Hands-off preview.

I feel there is demand for Days Gone 2 due to the potential for a growth franchise. I found the game fun and realized that people weren’t so keen on the game. The sequel petition shows that many can imagine how the franchise will evolve. The ending was interesting, so I was looking forward to seeing how the story unfolds in the sequel.

Looking back at the other Sony franchises in the first attempt, we can see that some sequels are significantly improved over the original. See Uncharted 2, Killzone 2, Gravity Rush 2, God of War 2 (2007). To see how the sequel can improve over the original, you should watch the latest gameplay video from Horizon Forbidden West. God of War: Lagunark will be interesting to see how it is carried.

Ghost Of Tsushima also deserves a second chance in the sequel and is worth shrugging Ubisoft’s comparison. I think inFamous2 wasn’t as good as the original. If you count Shadow Of Colossus as a sequel, I think it’s a more ambitious improvement than Ico.

My sequel is designed to improve over the original while expanding folklore. Days Gone has been the first big budget game on the home console for so long, so I think Bend Studio deserves a chance at Days Gone 2. You need to remember how the first Uncharted was received on the PlayStation 3 in 2007 and how it grew. ShenYengSheltonBenjamin

GC: You point out the good points, Uncharted 1-2 was certainly a big leap. Given that the latter is just a clone of Assassin’s Creed and the influence of Days Gone was already more common, Water is probably more interested in Days Gone 2 than another Ghost of Tsushima.

Unacceptable Opinion Days Gone was an incredible vehicle. Sure, it’s flawed and borrowed certain gameplay mechanics, but overall it’s one of my favorite PlayStation 4 games. Anyway, I really don’t understand how you behave as if your opinion of the game exceeds that of others.

You obviously couldn’t rate Days Gone (and that’s perfectly fine), but don’t think for a moment that it justifies people wanting a sequel just because they didn’t like the game. .. To be honest, your people really need to get over themselves.Anon

GC: Who are the opinions you would like to provide in the review? Or do you mention reader features written by the reader?

Details: Game

The House of the Last Of Us Weekend has another great feature for readers, but I was playing catch-up and just read the one by Lord Leaping Lynx and the Last Of Us Part 2 is art Suggests that it is an example of the game as. It’s a well-written piece and I pay tribute to him for making an effort I haven’t done yet, but I basically disagree at almost every level.

It seemed that video games needed a story that was considered art, but ironically, I think Naughty Dog agrees. Naughty Dogs explains that he has a narrow view of what a video game is and is unable or indifferent to gameplay innovation as hard as storytelling. Or does it give the player excessive control? Probably a light gun game. Because it does not change the level of story interaction in one Jota.

I also struggled to understand how the reader feature thinks Abbey is fundamentally evil at first. The writer hinted that his opinion changed in the course of the game, but did you certainly understand what Joel did and why Abbey got angry with him?

One of the things most people have noticed praising The Last Us Part 2 is that they just terribly admit Elise’s mistakes (even in the middle of the game, she’s a full-fledged psychopath and her own. I know little about hypocrisy). Most fans also completely ignore Joel’s being one of the greatest villains in human history, in addition to being a completely immoral person in the first place, due to the internal logic of the game.

Last Of Us Part 2 is a great game in many ways and can certainly be considered a work of art, but the nature of the character just because many players liked the first character. I am worried that I may have completely misunderstood.

Inbox also participated in the -rans weekend hot topic and forgot to enter the username. I haven’t posted for years, but GC remembered and included it. Not only that, they linked both the YouTube channel and the game I mentioned when I never linked. Thanks for the extra miles GameCentral! Niall ASD

GC: I forgot my username too!

I feel like Nintendo is moving to VR. They gave a teaser in the lab. Metroid Prime Trilogy as a launch VR game. I can brew tea with hope and hope, but I still hope. DDubya

This Week’s Hot Topic This weekend’s Inbox theme was suggested by our reader, Purple Ranger. Which game do Purple Rangers think is the best art design?

As E3 begins next weekend, this week’s hot topic will ask obvious questions. What do you want and expect to be announced?

Hopes and expectations can be two very different, especially this year, but do you think they are likely to be revealed or detailed for the first time at E3? What are you most excited about and why?

What big announcements do you anticipate for new hardware, company team-ups, or new services or price cuts?

