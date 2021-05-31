Japanese space agency works with toy makers to bring baseball-sized rover for the 2029 lunar eclipse





The Japanese robotics program has been successful. For a small country that relies on advanced technology development, doing small things with huge bots is never easy, but in the end they are all worth it.

For example, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), a major space agency, recently collaborated with Doshisha University, Sony, and Japan’s popular toy maker Tommy on the Rover project. The transforming baseball-sized robot will be delivered to the moon in 2029.

JAXA sends a lunar rover to study the moon

(Photo: JAXA / TOMY / Sony / Doshisha University (via JAXA press release)) A Japanese baseball-sized rover launched for landing on the moon.

Japan is currently preparing to launch a set of Crude Rover in 2029. Space agencies want small robots to collect data on the moon.

During the journey, cruising technology and improved autonomous driving herald the arrival of a rover that will transform on a lunar journey. JAXA will conduct a survey to further investigate the effect of gravity on the moon.

In the official announcement of JAXA on May 27th (Thursday), Regolith is also targeted, and it is also known as Moon Dirt. This dust and rock blanket acts as a cover for the moon on its surface.

In addition, robots are said to be “ultra-lightweight” and “ultra-compact,” and weigh only nearly half of 250 grams. For its measurement, its diameter is about 3.1 inches or 80 millimeters.

When the moon lander arrives at the rugged appearance of the moon, it signals the arrival of its voyage. It first appears as a “compact” ball and then changes to a “running form” when it lands on the moon.

“While the robot is moving on the moon, images of the behavior of the legoris, images of the moon taken by the robot and the camera of the lunar module are sent to the mission control center via the lunar module. JAXA said.

JAXA has made this possible with the “Beyblade” maker

According to a Gizmodo report on Monday, May 31, JAXA is pushing the boundaries of making sturdy robots with the participation of toy maker TAKARATOMY, which also makes “Beyblade” and “Transformers.”

In 2019, Sony completed the rolling robot project signing. Video game companies have led the construction of robot control systems. Meanwhile, Doshisha University came for an extension this year. The school helped Tommy model Rover’s miniature size.

In a JAXA-led press release, Tommy’s CEO, Kantaro Tomiyama, said he has been manufacturing high-quality, safe toys since its inception. He continued that by focusing on the details of children’s happiness, he values ​​the sense of craftsmanship of all the toys he produces.

Tomiyama added that they hope that their participation will contribute significantly to space exploration and will make a young audience “more interested” in the natural sciences, especially in space research.

