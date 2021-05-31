Mindley defines the future of imaging technology with new general imaging, women’s healthcare and cardiology ultrasound solutions





“For over 30 years, innovation has been deeply rooted in Mindley’s DNA. With the growth and expansion of hospital systems, the healthcare industry has moved beyond the design of individual products to the engineering of connected healthcare solutions. It’s imperative to stay. HeXujin, General Manager of Mindray Medical Imaging Systems, said: “The launch of the latest ultrasonic solutions is a milestone and guide for Mindray. We continue to develop new platforms under the principle of “Innovation Defines”. “

Mindray’s General Imaging ultrasound solution includes many advanced technologies such as high frame rate contrast-enhanced ultrasound (HiFR CEUS), comprehensive HiF Relastography, and enhanced quantitative measurements for new levels of image sharpness. It has been. These features provide clinicians with a wide range of tools for more accurate diagnosis and treatment and enhance confidence in improving patient outcomes.

Women’s Healthcareultrasound solution offers a variety of expert tools such as Smart Scene 3D, Smart Planes CNS, Smart ICV, Smart Pelvic and Smart ERA. These features are designed to be inspired by the day-to-day work of clinicians with the goal of increasing the efficiency of OBGYN applications such as IVF, newborn, and postpartum.

For cardiovascular clinicians, Mindray’s new cardiology ultrasound solutions include TEE imaging, HiFR V-Flow, wall shear stress (WSS), and real-time IMT. These technologies enable truly accurate visualizations and provide clinicians with additional evidence of diagnostic certainty.

Mindray leverages deep insights into unmet clinical needs to provide clinicians with a comprehensive imaging solution that enables accurate diagnosis and treatment across a variety of applications. The three latest medical imaging solutions combine exceptional technology with smart applications and an intuitive workflow that takes the quality of clinical data to a higher level. At the same time, patients can benefit from faster medical imaging and more accurate detection of potential complications at all points of care.

Photo-https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/1516663/Innovation_defines.jpg

