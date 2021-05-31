Mario Kart 8 fans celebrate game anniversary by requesting a sequel





May 30th is seven years since Mario Kart 8 was released on the Nintendo Wii U. The game worked well on the console, but it wasn’t a huge success until a few years later it was ported to Nintendo Switch as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Unfortunately, the continued success of the game seems to mean that Nintendo isn’t in a hurry to make a new entry in the series. There are rumors that a ninth Mario Kart game is under development, but that’s not enough for fans who have been waiting for a brand new Mario Kart for seven years. To commemorate the anniversary of the game, many people used Twitter to ask Nintendo to enter the beloved racing franchise.

Want to see a new Mario Kart game? What do you want to see from Mario Kart 9? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp and tell us everything about the game.

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Mario Kart 8!

The fingers are crossed.

tbh I’m sick of Mario Kart 8

I hope it will be 9 soon

— Donny (@mrdomino_) May 30, 2021

My friends and I play Mario Kart 8 together more than any other game. Yesterday I had a completely vaxxed friend in my place for the first time in almost two years. Bet on the Bomb soldiers who played Mario Kart 8! I love this game 🙂 @ NintendoAmerica plz adds more levels! https://t.co/knCN7hUziw

— Ryan Schleifer (@RyanSchleifer) May 30, 2021

Can I get a Mario Kart GPDX truck as dlc @ Nintendo America in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 😩

— Hugo le Magnifique (@adultshawarma) May 30, 2021

Mario Kart 8 is a never-ending curse that doesn’t leave me alone. plsplspls Mario Kart 9, or at least if you’re really lazy, give me a remastered double dash 😎😎

— ENA (@yoyombb) May 30, 2021

Do you absolutely love Mario Kart 9 when it happens?

Okay!

Do I think it will happen? number!

But people were thinking the same about Splatoon 3. I thought Splatoon was one game per console deal, so if Splatoon 3 is on the switch, maybe MK9 too …

— Smash (@ smashmax20) May 30, 2021

I didn’t think Nintendo named it Mario Kart 8 because it would take eight years for them to release another Mario Kart.

— GhostRooster 👻🐓 (@ GhostRooster60) May 30, 2021

7 years of Mario Kart 8 I have high expectations for MK9

— WinPlayz (@ Therobloxboyja1) May 30, 2021





