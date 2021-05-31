Make fun of “Tiger Lake Refresh”: First Number Details New Intel CPU Flagship for Thin Laptops





At a state-of-the-art laptop performance-focused workshop, Intel dominated performance for the 2021 Computex show with an overview of detailed testing of the latest mobile processors and competition between older generations and AMD. I repeated the claim. But with one of the new Tiger Lake-U Refresh chips announced today, the company took a peek at its potential performance.

The latest high wattage Intel 11th generation core Tiger Lake-H mobile CPUs (see the first look of the latest H-series performance) have begun to appear on the laptops on the market in recent weeks. (Aorus 17G YD review details the first retail model we got.) CES 2021, early 35 watt (“Tiger Lake-H35”) version, smaller screen (14- And 15-inch) ultra-portable gaming machines, H-series chips are currently in the higher range. The latest is for more muscular classic (15-inch and 17-inch) gaming laptops, and notebooks for power users and content creators.

In contrast, the new 11th generation Tiger Lake-U Refresh chip is for thin and lightweight laptops. Laptops of this type typically rely on the CPU’s integrated silicon for graphics acceleration, and these chips feature Intel’s best. The two new U-tips interleave rather than replace the existing Tiger Lake-U line CPU.

U refresh hits the bench

The upper of the two Tiger Lake-U refresh models, the Core i7-1195G7 (the other is the Core i5-1155G7), is Intel’s new flagship ultra-mobile CPU and is the focus of Computex presentations related to the U-series. Clock speed uptick is the main story of the two U refresh chips, but throughout the 11th generation U series, Intel has supported new Wi-Fi 6E networking and is specific to specific content creation tasks such as video. Transcoding that repeated incorporating the benefits into the line.

Adjustment of the main specifications of Core i7-1195G7? Support for boost clock rates up to 5GHz via ITBM 3.0, as shown in the U Series chip overview below. This table shows the existing chip models, with two new models in relative positions on the line …

ITBM 3.0 is the latest revision of Turbo Boost Max, Intel’s per-core acceleration technology. For tasks that use a small number of cores (or a single core) and ITBM 3.0 is used, the computational load is directed to some cores that the firmware considers most optimized for high speed operation. I will. This is because not all cores are created the same on a particular die. Efficiency between cores varies from individual die sample to individual die sample.

In the background, technology utilizes the best core when the computing load is needed. This is most advantageous for “burst” or light threading operations compared to continuous full-core grinding operations. You can also benefit from having a 5GHz peak on at least one core.

Here, Core i7-1195G7 is set for Ryzen7 5800U. This is an AMD mobile CPU (from a family called “Cezanne” during development) in an equivalent position with equal numbers of cores and threads (8C / 16TH) …

Not all of this extends to pure gigahertz. It’s far away from it. The program of choice Intel has shown is a combination of video and photo editing and transcoding programs, some of which have specific optimizations that Intel’s 11th generation core employs for specific file types and codecs. I have. Just as it’s intriguing is the convenience matrix shared by the company, it says it outlines the details in terms of hardware acceleration support for a particular codec …

Also available: A simple taster of productivity performance between the same two CPU models …

Note that the two barset tests on the left rely on a “normal use” workflow developed by Intel. (The same is true for the “Video Editing Workflow” in the first chart set.)

Of course, this is all data of Intel’s choice and is considered a grain of salt given Intel’s presentation and Intel’s rules. Also note that the Core i7-1195G7 is marked to operate in the 28-35 watt range, which is higher than the AMD sample’s 15-35 watt.

That said, the company pays close attention to optimizing content creation, and given the relative number of off-the-shelf laptops with silicon inside compared to AMD, it’s a match for these rivals. A compelling case to dig deeper into the nuances of content creation performance. As you add more hardware in-house for independent testing, you get more chips.

Tiger Lake-U Refresh: Game with integrated graphics

Intel also unveiled some new numbers for games that use the Tiger Lake-U Refresh chip’s Integrated Graphics Processor (IGP). An IGP called Intel Iris Xe is not new to this workaround. Towards the end of 2020, we made our debut with the first Tiger Lake-U chip on the Core i7 and i5 SKU (see Iris Xe description).

However, as usual, some games will benefit from raw CPU performance and clocks will increase on some cores, while others will rely on the muscles of the GPU. In this performance bullying, Intel has mapped its own in-lab performance to numerous esports and popular AAA titles. In the example, the MSI and HP machines used the flagship Tiger Lake-U refresh chip that faced the IGP on their rival Ryzen 7 5800 U respectively.

Editor’s recommendation

The group is not particularly focused on the new AAA titles that are the challenge for IGP solutions. AMD-based ProBook graphics are 8-core Radeon graphics, and the amount of Iris Xe-based laptops on the market so far is much higher, so it won’t get much attention in 2020-21. Hmm.

As you can see, the biggest performance difference on display was in the bar set on the right (Valheim, a recent North-themed hit craft title). Intel also explained in a brief demo of Valheim running under Iris Xe (right, bottom) …

In addition, Intel described new features in the DirectX 12 graphics API. This is called sampler feedback and is built into the DX12 Ultimate. Like many graphics performance-enhancing technologies these days, sampler feedback requires both hardware and software support for your PC and integration into specific graphics applications or games. Sampler feedback keeps a record of texture sampling data and the location of textures in your application, making it easier to use. This reduces the memory load and improves responsiveness.

UL (formerly Futuremark), an independent PC benchmark reader, recently incorporated tests into its ingenious 3DMark suite to measure relative compliance with the sampler feedback feature. Intel shared a slide detailing the Core i7-1195G7 / Iris Xe and Ryzen 7 5800U / Radeon graphics in this trial …

The extent to which sampler feedback is adopted across the three required legs of the stool (hardware, software, and individual games) is not yet known.

Taking a sample Core i7-1195G7 laptop into a PC lab for testing reveals even more. So far, before the introduction of the Tiger Lake-U Refresh Core i7, we used the top-of-the-line U-series chips, the Core i7-1185G7, to bring just a handful (three to be exact) retail laptops. I tested it. The latest is the HP ZBook Firefly 15 G8. (It’s far more common to test the step-down Core i7-1165G7 on 16 laptops so far, so it’s not yet clear how widespread the Core i7-1195G7 will be.) See for future PCMag reviews. Please pay attention. Reveal about our Computex 2021 feed for more news, and from the virtual show.

