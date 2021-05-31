Digital Functions in Japan | East Asia Forum





Author: Editorial Board, ANU

Until May last year, Japanese health centers used fax machines to send handwritten reports of COVID-19 cases to the Ministry of Health. The report quickly went online, but the issue illustrates Japan’s struggle to move away from requiring signatures and stamps on physical paper for approval. Despite its high-tech image, Japan remains a paper-based analog society and is reluctant to popularize cash and adopt digital payments.

In the digital age, the ability of a country to adopt and adopt new digital technologies has become a decisive determinant of its ability to transform the economy. The ability to innovate through digital technology will reach a new level of urgency with the launch of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will greatly predict the economic trends that will emerge by absorbing the pandemic shock.

Most governments are looking to gain digital competitiveness and spend considerable resources on this purpose, but that effort does not always lead to success. A country’s ability to navigate a digital landscape does not necessarily correlate with its economic weight or technical ability.

Japan is a good example. Despite its long history as the world’s third-largest economy and leader in technology development, it ranks 27th in the latest IMD World Digital Competitiveness Ranking, which surveys how countries are adopting digital technology. It was just.

This is in contrast to the small province of Estonia, which surpassed Japan, in 21st place. Driven by limited human resources, Estonia has gained a competitive edge in many digital sectors, including rapidly adapting to the digital world and becoming a global leader in cybersecurity. This has allowed Estonia to adapt quickly in the pandemic world.

In this week’s main article, we’ll explore why Richard Katz failed to adapt Japan to the digital world. The central issue he identifies is the lack of business agility of Japanese companies in the use of information and communication technology (ICT).

According to him, most Japanese companies mainly use ICT to reduce costs by automating tasks they are already doing, such as inventory management. However, the potential of ICT could not be used to revolutionize the way businesses operate. Such technologies ideally enable businesses to reach more customers and suppliers through e-commerce, use big data and the Internet to develop new products and improve older ones. is needed.

Katz also emphasizes that analog-era champions like Sony have failed to adapt their business practices to changing times. These champions have been so successful that the idea that companies are hard to change, even with hard work, is rooted. These companies do not hire or promote new employees who are enthusiastic about renewing their business model. Approximately 82% of senior managers at major Japanese companies have never worked for another company. Its share is 28% in Germany and only 19% in the United States.

The consequences of performance delays in Japan’s digital world are wide-ranging. With the economic stagnation and the rapid decline of the population, the need to revitalize commerce and improve business performance is becoming more and more urgent. Different technology systems create and need different business institutions. As circumstances change, so do institutions. Otherwise, Katz argues that yesterday’s strengths become today’s weaknesses and economic growth slows.

The move to telecommuting was a common strategy to mitigate the COVID-19 epidemic in most countries, but many Japanese workers are digitizing in the office or at work. This is at least one of the reasons why COVID-19 maintains its base in Japan, threatens public health and undermines preparations for the imminent Tokyo Olympics.

Japan’s stalled approach to digital innovation is far from the wisdom and technological innovation that boosted the rapid economic growth of the 1970s and 1980s.

The ability of the Japanese government and business leaders today to bring about a digital revolution will help ease the economic woes of many countries, including increasing the productivity of contracted labor faster.

As Katz speculates: If Japan wants to revive, in other words, the famous American car commercial, you have to realize that this is not your father’s economy.

As the population is vaccinated and society can return to the new normal life of COVID-19, many workplaces in Japan and around the world could undo much of the progress made during the pandemic, Workers need to return to the office. Benefit and revive past practices. With long, crowded commute back, managers again monitor employees by input based on time in the office rather than productivity or productivity. Part of the reason is the lack of digitization and the inability to meet the task of adapting to new, more efficient and flexible systems. It helps to miss the opportunity and restore one of the pandemic silver linings. Now is the time for Japan to reform its labor practices, lead innovation again, and transform society for the better.

The EAF Editorial Board is located at the Crawford Graduate School of Public Policy, Australian National University, Asia Pacific University.

