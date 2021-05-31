Humble Healing: COVID-19 Relief Bundle Raises Nearly $ 1.2 Million





The Humble Heal: COVID-19 Relief Bundle has been split into four active COVID-19 charities around the world, raising over $ 1 million.

After a few controversial months, Humble Bundle successfully capped Humble Heal: COVID-19 Relief earlier this month. Statistics are available, and the storefront has raised $ 1.17 million in four charities.

Humble Bundle sold over 54,000 units

Earlier this month, Humble ran a bundle that was 100% donated to all charities. The whole bundle was great and included some of the best indie and AAA titles. These include Baba Is You, Undertale, Superhot, This War of Mine and more.

Thanks to the incredible Humble community, the Humble Heal: COVID-19 bundle sold 54,374 bundles and raised $ 1,170,824 at @ DirectRelief, @ MSF_USA, @ IMC_Worldwide, and @ GiveIndia. For more information on how these funds are being spent, check out our blog! https: //t.co/uI1ODcYAm3 pic.twitter.com/TJRu8U71Sn

— Humble Bundle (@humble) May 28, 2021

The bundle itself is more than just a game that includes Red Sonja, self-help books, and even support software for your PC. The overall value of the bundle is $ 657, which is a solid combination.

Still, buyers can pay at least $ 20 if they so desire. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to four COVID-19 charities, including Direct Relief, Doctors Without Borders, the International Medical Corps, and Give India.

In a blog post, Humble boasted that a total of 54,374 bundles were sold, raising $ 1,170,824.

According to the blog, thanks to the Humble community, the Humble Heal: COVID-19 Bundle sells 54,374 bundles for direct relief, Doctors Without Borders / Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Doctors Without Borders (MSF), International Medical Corps, and Give India for $ 1,170,824. Was procured.

Despite suspicious practices, humility does good

Humble Healing: COVID-19 Relief is a great achievement. It is commendable to raise that much money for charity with any imagination. Still, this does not distract from the fact that Humbles’ philanthropy was recently fired.

Thanks for the recent constructive feedback on sliders. Today, we’re turning the slider back on for all our customers, incorporating feedback from the great community and investigating the latest information on how sliders will be used in the future. https://t.co/P4mEwueD2j

— Humble Bundle (@humble) May 5, 2021

Last month, Humble announced that it would phase out the charity slider. In doing so, they give the charity a certain amount of money. It starts somewhere at 5% and reaches its maximum at 15%.

The entire community opposed this strategy and there was a backlash. Many people note that Humble is trying to prioritize profit over charity.

Faced with widespread backlash, Humble overturned that decision, but is still clumsy. I’ve hidden the donation slider behind the dropdown menu, set the default to 65-30-5, and now only 5% is donated to charity.

I humbly apologized and renewed my commitment to philanthropy. Humble Heal: Their work at COVID-19 Relief is great, but the storefront can do better. They did not rule out potential future changes in how to deal with philanthropy.

Featured images provided by Humble Bundle / Youtube screenshots

