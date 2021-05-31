Center’s Covid vaccination program is ambitious but realistic: Sci & Tech Secy





New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): The Center’s COVID-19 vaccination program, which will inoculate all citizens of the country by December 31, is both ambitious and realistic, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology. Secretary-General Ashtosh Sharma said.

“Technically, we are fully prepared for the third wave and will get better as the year progresses. Our vaccination plan to inoculate all citizens of the country by December is ambitious. It’s not only realistic, it’s also realistic, “said Dr. Sharma. Sunday ANI.

“During the first wave, we built a huge infrastructure related to basic things like ventilators, diagnostics of all kinds, PPE kits, N-95 masks, etc. Now there are also vaccines of Indian origin Vaccines, cold chains, supply lines, and logistics infrastructure, in addition to setup, were all quickly put together in the first wave, “says Dr. Sharma.

“We found that the second wave was pretty sudden and we were missing something specific and we weren’t getting what we needed at the peak of the second wave,” he added.

Regarding innovations related to oxygen supply, he said that many innovations related to oxygen supply have been made, such as the conversion of many oxygen plants that were diverted to medical oxygen from the plants that produced industrial oxygen. It was.

Science-based start-ups and innovations play a key role as India fights the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Doctors talked about innovations related to RT-PCR testing, stating that the new RT-PCR at the Reach Tratilnal Institute for Medical Science and Technology targets two genes, one of which is not subject to many mutations. It was. “Therefore, it does not produce as false RT-PCR measurements as it could otherwise occur.”

“The antibody kit was developed at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore. It examines the antibodies IgM and IgG. The kit measures the amount of the antibody and also determines if the antibody is fading. “Mr. Sharma added.

