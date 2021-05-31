Resident Evil Producer Leaves Capcom for Bungee





Peter Fabiano has announced that he will leave Capcom after working for the company for 13 years before taking up a new position in Bungee. Fabiano has played several roles at Capcom, including Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil Village Producer. Fans may also recognize him as a model for Resident Evil 7 Peter Walken. Fabiano played the character in several promotional materials. He currently takes on the role of Bungie’s production manager. Fabiano announced his departure on Twitter and took the time to thank Capcom for his experience and all the support he received.

Fabiano’s announcement can be found in the tweet embedded below.

Thanks to everyone inside and outside the studio for supporting me over the years. I have a new position at Bungie and continue to travel with great people. “Awakening guardian.”

— Peter Fabiano (@PFabiano) May 29, 2021

Fabiano may not be a common name for some gamers, but it’s clear that he has had a tremendous impact on the Resident Evil series and many other Capcom games over the years. While Fabiano was at Capcom, the Resident Evil series had a bit of a renaissance. As a result, some fans of social media shared concerns that the series might struggle after his departure. Fabiano responded to these concerns by expressing support for other members of the team.

“It’s all about the team and they’re great. I don’t make games, they do. I’m looking forward to seeing what they come up with next,” Fabiano said.

Resident Evil Village was just released a few weeks ago, so it’s a bit early to know where to go from here. It’s true that Fabiano isn’t responsible for games or franchises, and Resident Evil clearly makes a lot of sense to Capcom. Fabiano should prove to be a great asset for Bungy, but fans can rest assured that Resident Evil is in good hands.

Did you get disappointed to see Fabiano leave Capcom? Have you been a fan of the last few Resident Evil games? Let us know in the comments or let us know what you think directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp. You can talk about everything about the game.

