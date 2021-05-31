Google Android Privacy Issues Revealed Through Court Documents | Collect Data Despite User Choosing No





Urian B., Tech Times May 30, 2021, 11:05 pm

Google Android privacy issues revealed through court documents | Collect data despite user's choice of "No"

Google Android’s privacy issues became apparent through certain documents showing the amount of data the company collects, despite getting a “no”. The company wasn’t a company directly related to privacy from a positive perspective, even though it admitted that it was trying to improve their image.

Google data collection

Perhaps, in contrast to Apple, which enjoys advocating for privacy practices, scrutiny and legal sanctions against the company have also influenced its popularity. However, according to SlashGear, this is actually because certain unedited documents presented in the Arizona proceedings reveal how difficult it is for users to keep their location private. Has the potential to be entirely new to Google.

It’s no secret so far that Google, like Facebook, makes significant profits through information and data. Like Facebook, Facebook suffers from the consequences of a company’s comprehensive reach. What remains secret is how some strategies are used to retrieve the data, even though the user has selected No.

Google Android privacy issues

Arizona reportedly sued Google last year for its data collection practices and the company’s continued collection of location data from users’ Android smartphones despite data sharing being disabled. I am. The document presented as evidence was ordered not to be edited at some point last week at the general request of a particular group claiming that the information was in fact in the public interest.

But, of course, that’s what happened, and Google has sought to discourage users from actually understanding and making it easier to find privacy settings, not just users, but other Android phone makers. I revealed the amount that was said to have been better. Google employees and executives say the company collects location data even though users choose a Wi-Fi location, and even from certain third-party apps that aren’t really related to Google. I testified.

No comments from Google or LG

Google has also reportedly made things much harder for users as it became more difficult to find privacy settings. The company was also convinced that certain OEMs like LG would continue to follow suit. Neither LG nor Google commented on Business Insider’s report.

At this point, Google is doing the exact opposite, at least for what the average person sees. Android 12 is set to make everything very easy to find and control these particular settings and see which apps are using which type of features. We hope this includes Google’s own services and apps.

Of course, that shift could have been quite motivating, with some benefit, and as one employee said, it’s alleged that Google downplays and ignores privacy, Apple. Is the way he was eating his own lunch. The Google Android privacy issue is still slowly open, as companies haven’t answered yet.

