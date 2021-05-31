Xiaomi says it can now fully charge the phone at 200W in 8 minutes





Xiaomi unveiled its latest fast charging technology demonstration, resulting in a new world record for both wired and wireless charging speeds. Xiaomi says it can fully charge the phone in 8 minutes with a 200W wired HyperCharge system and 15 minutes with 120W wireless charging using an improved Mi 11 Pro with a 4,000mAh battery.

Charging speed is a frequent battlefield for Chinese smartphone companies, who often release breakthrough product demonstrations that may or may not appear in the final product. For example, two years ago Xiaomi announced a 100W system that could charge a 4,000mAh battery in 17 minutes, but last year the Mi 10 Ultra had a larger 4,500mAh battery, but at 120W 23 minutes. It was full of.

Oppo is another leader in this space, and its VOOC technology forms the basis of the OnePlus Dash and Warp fast charging systems. Last year, we demonstrated a 4,000mAh 125W system in 20 minutes, but more than a year after Xiaomis announced the 100W announcement, the current flagship Find X3 Pro has only 65W of charge.

You can see the latest efforts of Xiaomis here:

Progress is always welcome, and the idea that you can fully charge your phone in 8 minutes is certainly fascinating. However, these fast charging systems always require a dedicated charger and cable, so they are most often used at home rather than in the most useful emergencies. Ultimately, whether a particular phone can handle it with its own juice all day long will continue to be a more important factor for some time.

