Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Smart 4K TV India is available today for pricing and specifications.





Realme X7 Max 5G and Realme Smart 4K TV will be available in India today. Realme will host an online-only event later that day, announcing at least three new products. One of them is the long-awaited MediaTek Dimensity 1200-equipped phone. There are some rumors that the Realme X7 Max5G is a rebranded Realme GT Neo, but in that case the specs are the same. When it comes to TVs, Realme has identified two models, 43-inch and 50-inch, that support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Today’s launch will take place almost a month after May 4, the day before Realme was postponed, due to an increase in Covid-19 cases. In addition, the situation worsened, blocking parts of India and making it difficult for customers to buy smartphones. Some relaxation may begin tomorrow and you may be able to buy a smartphone or TV. Realme is introducing new phones and TVs when potential buyers start considering shopping again.

Expected price of Realme X7 Max 5G in India

The price of Realme X7 Max 5G has recently leaked. According to the report, there are two variations of the X7 Max 5G. The one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 27,999, and the one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 30,999. For now, this is what we can go as far as pricing is concerned. But anyway, Realme will announce the actual cost of the phone within a few hours. Realme X7 Max 5G is available in Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black and Milky Way colors. The sale will take place at Flipkart outside the Realmes online store.

Realme Smart 4K TV Expected Price in India

According to tipster Debayan Roy, Realme’s 43-inch 4K TV costs Rs 28,000, which is 6,000 rupees higher than last year’s 43-inch TV, which does not support 4K. The price of other models with a 50-inch screen may be somewhere between Rs 33,000 and Rs 35,000. This makes sense, as Realme’s 55-inch 4K TV currently costs Rs 40,999. The two TV models will also be available in Flipkart. Official details will be available within a few hours.

Realme X7 Max 5G spec, Realme Smart 4K TV spec

Display: Realme X7 Max may come with a 6.43 inch Full-HD + Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Processor: Inside the X7 Max is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.

RAM: Realme X7 Max may have 8GB and 12GB RAM options.

Storage: Realme X7 Max may come with 128GB and 256GB storage configurations.

Rear camera: The Realme X7 Max may have a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor on the back.

Front camera: For selfies, the Realme X7 Max may have a 16-megapixel in-display fingerprint sensor.

Battery: For power, the X7 Max may have a 4500mAh battery with a 50W fast charge.

Operating system: You need to get Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 out of the X7 Max box.

For Realme Smart TV, we have confirmed that Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos will be installed. The new TV comes in two sizes, 43 inches and 50 inches. Your TV may have a MediaTek processor that supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other connectivity options. Two models may include Android TV software.

