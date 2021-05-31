AMD Radeon RX 6000 mobile GPU adopted by Nvidia





AMD has announced a laptop version of the Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card aimed at adopting the Nvidias mobile RTX 30 series GPU.

AMD Radeon RX 6800M is at the forefront of the lineup, and AMD is making a comeback to the long-awaited high-end mobile game. The graphics card is based on a 40CU Navi22 GPU and is comparable to the full fat AMD Radeon RX 6800.

AMD claims that the mobile GPU, which also has 12GB GDDR6 memory and 145W TGP, renders 120 frames per second on average, promising a significant performance improvement over the 2019 gaming laptop with the Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics card. I will. According to AMD, the Radeon RX 6800M delivers a 1.7x improvement in Resident Evil: Village and a 1.4x boost in Cyberpunk 2077.

More interestingly, AMD claims that high-end mobile GPUs are better than the Nvidia RTX 3070, and in some cases the Nvidia RTX 3080. The AMD Radeon RX6800M averaged 141fps on the Resident Evil Village, but 132fps and 137fps, respectively. , Borderlands 3 was able to beat both the Nvidias mobile GPU and the Assassins Creed Valhalla.

AMD claims even more impressive improvements in battery-powered games, suggesting that the AMD Radeon 6800M will offer 1.4 times the performance of the RTX 3080 in both Resident Evil: Village and Dirt 5.

AMD also announced two low-power mobile GPUs, the AMD Radeon RX 6700M and the Radeon RX 6800M. The former is equipped with 36CU, 10GB GDDR6 memory, TGP up to 135W, and promises games up to 100fps at 1440p. The latter feature is aimed at the Nvidias Mobile RTX 3060 with 26CU, 8GB memory and TGP up to 100W. ..

According to AMD, the Radeon RX 6800M significantly outperforms the Nvidia RTX 3060 in many 1080p games, including Borderlands 3 and Dirt 5. However, according to AMD’s own benchmarks, it did not match Call of Duty’s Ampere GPU. Black Ops Cold War or Cyberpunk 2077.

According to AMD, the new GPU, advertised as the fastest “AMD Radeon graphics for laptops,” is currently on sale, with the Radeon RX6800M and RX6600M shipping today and the RX6700M coming soon.

The first laptops with AMD’s new graphics are also shipping. The all AMD ROG Strix G15, which combines the AMD Radeon RX 6800M mobile GPU with the Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, is available today.

Computex will be virtualized this year, but be sure to check out all of TechRadar’s Computex 2021 articles to keep you up to date with the latest computing news and releases.

