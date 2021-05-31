The iPhone 13 Pro will be available on time, as Samsung is reported to start producing 120Hz LTPO displays.





The launch of the iPhone 13 series may be on schedule this year. After previously reported that Apple’s chip partner TSMC has begun manufacturing the A15 processor, the latest report suggests that next-generation iPhone model displays are already in production. According to South Korea, Elec, Samsung Display and LG Display have also started manufacturing displays. However, Samsung Display will be the only supplier of LTPO displays for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with 120Hz ProMotion technology.

Both Samsung and LG displays will supply Apple with this year’s iPhone display, but rumors have it that it is Samsung that has a manufacturing contract for advanced low-temperature polycrystalline luminescence (LTPO) thin film transistors (TFTs). Mostly. An OLED panel that is slightly better than a regular OLED. The LTPO display is reported to have an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz using Apples ProMotion technology, but is only available on the expensive iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Since last year, the Apples iPhone series has produced four models, of which the ones with Pro in the name have more cameras and other premium features.

Meanwhile, LG Display will supply Apple’s low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) TFT OLED panels for the other two iPhone models, the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13. These OLED panels probably lack a high refresh rate. So you can expect them to be normal 60Hz. Apart from the LG Display, BOE is offering Apple an LTP SOLED display for this year’s iPhone 13 according to a previous report, but production is unknown at this time.

According to the report, Samsung Display is expected to provide up to 120-130 million units of LTPO OLED panels, but LG could reach a production capacity of 50 million units. The big difference is that Samsung is working alone to supply LTPO displays to Apple, while for LTPS displays, Apple has two suppliers, LG Display and BOE, both of which share a workload. Because it is doing. Also, given the number of units Samsung Display will release, Apple seems very optimistic about the next Pro variant of the iPhone 13 series, despite its exorbitant price. If previous records tell us something, the best-selling models in the series are low-end models, such as the iPhone 12.

Production of iPhone 12 displays reportedly started at least a month earlier than last year, which is good news for potential iPhone 13 buyers. Last year, most production lines were fighting problems with Covid-19, but this year, at least when it comes to logistics, things are much better. In addition, the circumstances surrounding the production of phone hardware due to a pandemic can change at any time, so it makes sense for Apple to get started early. It is reported that TSMC also manufactures A15 chips. All of this could allow Apple to plan the launch of the iPhone 13 at normal times, September.

