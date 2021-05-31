“Horizon Forbidden West” shows an alloy with larger cheeks and the internet is losing it





Sony’s “Horizon Forbidden West’s” recent State of Play debuted a first-look image of a more muscular, cheek-larger alloy, and fans lost it. Gamers and enthusiasts in the Guerrilla Games “Horizon” series want the alloy to be more “feminine” than it looks today.

In sequel games and franchise series, it is imperative to change the look to see a new character, which has become a tradition for most designers and developers of popular titles. However, this is not the same case as Guerrilla Games’ Horizon for Bidden West, which is behind the re-appearance of the heroine Alloy.

Previously, the Horizon Zero Dawn alloy was curvy and feminine in the sense that it resembled the typical female of mainstream media with a slim, fit. Recently, the popular titles and first games of the series released in 2017 joined the company’s “Play at Home” venture, making it an honorary free title in March 2021.

Fans are reacting to Alloy’s new look at Horizon Forbidden West

Some Twitter users have expressed their opposition to the new look of Alloy through social media and opposed Sony and Guerrilla Games by designing her character to be more buff than “Zero Dawn.” .. Recently, Aloy and “Horizon Forbidden West” have become a trend on Twitter and Reddit, especially as people have expressed concerns and surprises about heroines.

Is it me or Sony, or is the female protagonist looking masculine like hell? Unlike the average woman, it has few curves or rough non-feminine features. * Like cough cough..TLOU2sEllieetc. Just say # My2centsPic from the game on the left and you have a fan on the right. Hire a fan lol pic.twitter.com/S1tLnmO7l6

— (@ ApexAlphaJ) May 30, 2021

A user named “AlexAlphaJ” (@ ApexAlphaJ) shared “# 2cents” with Alloy’s new gameplay look. This shows that her face looks more masculine and muscular. It’s worth noting that Alloy’s young self in “Horizon Zero Dawn” shows her as a fierce warrior with more curves and feminine traits than she looks like today. It’s unclear if the alloy has taken a different approach to sexuality and orientation, but people have beaten the “forbidden west” muscular alloy and regained her slim look to the Guerrilla Games. I want it.

Alloy is “beautiful” Other fans say while losing it with a new look

“Against body shaming” and “Alloy is beautiful” were the screams of fans and gamers who liked the new look of the protagonist, despite the big differences in the sequel game. Fans say the alloy’s “more muscular” look is beautiful and easy to understand. In particular, she is known as a machine-attacked warrior in the post-apocalyptic world.

If you’re tweeting about how unattractive the alloy is to you, you should be a fucking supermodel pic.twitter.com/ZWK9LrK7n5

-Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) May 31, 2021

Despite comparisons with the changes seen in another Sony-only game, The Last of Us 2, Alloy has been loved by gamers and other fans who oppose her new character design. Nonetheless, people say that gameplay should be more focused than her body, as it will be the main focus of the plot.

Tree-falling Tremortusk is a tough match in Horizon Forbidden West, but Alloy can use a variety of weapons to defeat even the most powerful enemies: https: //t.co/a5ZavCmYkH pic. twitter.com/PnbPaw4NoE

— PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 30, 2021

