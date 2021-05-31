Humble’s recent “Heal Covid-19” bundle raised 1.2 million for charity





The charity bundle was live from May 12th to 19th.

To help raise funds for the COVID-19 bailout in India and Brazil, digital storefront Humble Bundle launched a special bundle on its site in early May. The company has just revealed how much money it made because of the bundle.

Humble Healing Raises Over $ Million For COVID-19 Relief

Humble Bundle said in a blog post that “Humble Heal: COVID-19 Bundle” was purchased 54,374 times and won $ 1,170,824 at charitiesDirect Relief, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), International Medical Corps and Give India. Announced.

The bundle was packed with popular games, ebooks and software. Includes indie RPG Undertale, award-winning puzzle game Baba Is You, self-help book Unf * ck Your Worth and more.

Humble Heal, unlike other Humble bundles, couldn’t adjust the slider to determine where the money went. Instead, the profits were evenly distributed among the four charities.

The blog post ends with a thank-you message from each charity executive. Here are some of the statements from Heather Bennett, Vice President of Partnership and Charity for Direct Relief:

Direct Relief is very grateful to Humble Bundle and its passionate and generous community of people. Their joint efforts continue to combat the increasing number of cases of COVID-19, leading to the most sought after medicines, consumables, and other resources in the most devastated communities in India and Brazil. Will be converted.

Humbly COVID-19 bundle before healing

The success of Humble’s charity bundle has been months old, so it’s probably a great relief for the company. At the end of April last year, the storefront received a mountain of repulsion, and it was announced that the maximum amount of charity donations by purchasing bundles would be 15%.

This has offended much of Humble’s consumer market. Not only will the amount of money donated to charity be reduced in the end, but also because one of Humble’s competitors, itch.io, launched its own charity bundle (for another reason) in the summer of 2020. ..

The “Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality” earned over $ 8.2 million, but itch.io still didn’t receive any revenue. Critics had to compare the two storefronts.

It’s been a week before Humble cancels the decision and puts the slider back. However, by that time, the damage had already occurred. The most angry Humble customers have used social media to express their disappointment and have declared that they will no longer buy from Humble.

Humble bundle finally hits the treble

Certainly there is one. Regardless of your opinion on Humble, the money raised from HumbleHeal helps many people.

Some countries around the world are preparing things to get back to normal, but there are people out there who will have to deal with the pandemic in the coming months.

How to record a call on a Samsung Galaxy phone

Need to record a call on a Samsung Galaxy device? Let’s look at two built-in methods to do that.

Read next

About the author Jessibelle Garcia (234 articles published)

Most days, in a cozy Canadian apartment, you can find Jessiver curled up under a weighted blanket. She is a freelance writer who loves digital art, video games and Gothic fashion.

Subscribe to other Jessibelle Garcia newsletters

Join our newsletter for technical tips, reviews, free ebooks and exclusive sales.

Another step!

Please check your email address in the email you sent.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos