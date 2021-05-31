How to watch live-Technology News, Firstpost





tech2 News Staff May 31, 2021 9:43:02 AM IS

Realme is ready to launch the Realme X7 Max 5G and 4K smart TVs in India today at 12:30 pm. Realme X7 Max 5G joins the company’s Realme X7 series, which already includes Realme X7 (review) and Realme X7 Pro (review). The company has revealed several specifications for smartphones, including design, chipsets, and displays. Smartphones will be available for purchase in Flipkart. In addition to this, a recent leak by Realme Times suggests that smart TVs may be available in 43-inch and 50-inch screen sizes.

Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme 4K Smart TV Launched: How to Watch Live

The launch event will begin at 12:30 pm on the IST. You can watch the live stream on Realme’s social media handles and YouTube page. You can also tap the live stream link embedded below to catch all live updates.

Expected specifications of Realme X7 Max 5G

Realme has confirmed that the Realme X7 Max 5G has a 120Hz FullHD + Super AMOLED screen that houses a punchhole camera in the upper left corner. The smartphone is equipped with the Dimensity 1200 chipset and supports 50W charging.

As for the camera, it features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. Realme also revealed that smartphones will be available in black, pink and silver color options.

The X7 Max5G is 8.4mm thick and weighs 179 grams.

Expected details of Realme 4K smart TV

Realme Smart TV 4K is available in two sizes, 43 inches and 50 inches, according to a Realme Times report. It will also come with support for Dolby Cinema and Voice Assistant. The report further suggests that it is likely to come with a 178 degree field of view, 1.07 billion colors, and built-in ChromaBoost and PictureEngine optimizations.

For audio, we plan to have 24W quad stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos and DTS HD. It may come with 3 HDMI ports, including 2 USB ports and 1 AV input and 1 Ethernet port for connection. It will be equipped with the Aquacore MediaTek chipset.

In terms of price, according to the report, the price of the 43-inch model can range from Rs 28,000 to Rs 30,000 and the price of the 50-inch model can range from Rs 33,000 to Rs 35,000.







